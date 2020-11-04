Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested from his residence on Wednesday morning after a brief interrogation. Goswami was arrested under section 306 by Mumbai Police in connection with the suicide case of a mother-son duo in May 2018.

A fresh FIR was filed against Goswami, his wife and two others for resisting police officers during arrest. Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were invoked in the new FIR.

Goswami was then brought to Alibaug Court where the arguments over the news anchor's remand application were heard. After several hours of proceedings, the court remanded Goswami to judicial custody for 14 days till November 18.

Goswami has moved for bail and the Alibaug Court will consider it on Thursday.

Arnab Goswami's arrest

Goswami alleged in the court that he was manhandled by the police officials who came to arrest him, which caused injuries to his hand, back and finger. The allegations were dismissed by the Alibaug court after a civil surgeon was asked to verify the claims.

Goswami was arrested on a case of the death of an interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. The police had found a suicide note in which, Anvay blamed Goswami for their suicide because he was not paid dues worth Rs 5.40 crores by Goswami and two others Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

The investigating officer who had filed the closing report due to lack of evidence was also arrested by the police on Wednesday and will face an inquiry.