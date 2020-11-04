The Maharashtra CID department, with the help of local police, arrested Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the morning of November 04. According to reports, police officials reached the residence of Arnab early morning, and after a brief interrogation, they forcefully took the celebrated journalist to custody.

Police officials revealed that Arnab was arrested in connection with the death of an interior designer named Anvay Naik, and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. Arnab has been now charged under section 306, which is abetment to suicide.

Was Arnab manhandled by the police officials?

A news report in Republic TV claimed that Arnab was manhandled by the police officials. The report also added that police officials even threatened Republic TV reporters who reached Arnab's residence after hearing the news.

According to the channel, the Mumbai Police team reached Arnab's residence without any court documents or summons. The report also alleged that the police blocked Republic Media Network's Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence and have sealed all entry and exit points.

While in the police bus, Arnab Goswami told the Republic TV cameraman that police have beaten his son, and threatened other family members.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has condemned the arrest of Arnab. The ministry claimed that the arrest of Arnab is a reminder of emergency days.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.