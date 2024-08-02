In a significant move towards the expansion and future shaping of India's telecommunication ecosystem, the Centre has initiated a second round of consultative meetings with key stakeholders.

The Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, spearheaded these meetings, engaging with satellite communication, internet service providers, and infrastructure providers.

The discussions revolved around the current regulatory provisions and the seamless adoption and facilitation of the Right of Way (ROW) for a digitally connected India. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has emphasized that this initiative is critical in engaging industry leaders in the telecommunication ecosystem's future expansion and shaping.

The advisory committee on Internet service providers and infrastructure providers highlighted the ongoing need for integrated governance and enhanced cooperation from state governments and local municipal bodies. The DoT assured that the new rules under the new Telecom Act are designed to address many of the issues raised.

RoW Rules

The Communication Minister also encouraged industry stakeholders to actively participate by providing their feedback on the RoW rules. The Advisory Committee on Satellite Communication presented their views on Indian space policy, spectrum allocation, and SUC. They suggested various measures for advancing India's position as a global hub for satellite communication.

This move is reminiscent of the historical shift in the 1990s when India liberalized its economy, opening up various sectors, including telecommunications, to private and foreign players. The current consultations echo that era's spirit, aiming to further liberalize and modernize the sector.

Minister Scindia has constituted six distinct Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs) to facilitate a consistent two-way dialogue with the government on matters related to the telecommunication sector. These committees are expected to provide valuable insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it. The members of these committees include top CEOs, academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry thought leaders.

The next meetings of the SACs are scheduled in August, where further discussions will continue to build on the foundation laid in this inaugural session. Addressing the media after the deliberations, Scindia said that the government has identified a rather deep agenda for all three committees and that they would be working together.

He emphasized that each individual issue would be taken one at a time, delving into the details, and devising an action plan with clear timelines and actionable items to take the sector forward. One of the SACs, the Telecom Electronics Ecosystem SAC, addresses the expansion of the footprint of telecom electronics and component manufacturing sector in India.

This group works on strategies to enhance the production capabilities of electronic components and devices used in telecom networks. The initial meeting discussed measures to support local electronics manufacturing, resolve supply chain issues, and promote research and development in this critical area.