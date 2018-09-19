Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Max 3 in China in July this year and the company now plans to bring the massive phablet to international markets soon.

The company's official global Twitter handle Mi (@xiaomi) has begun teasing the Mi Max 3 on the social media platform and explaining key features—big battery, huge display and other aspects of the device to the international fans.

Xiaomi has not announced any specific launch date, but going by the series of tweets, we don't have to wait long. The Mi Max 3 might probably make the global debut by this month-end.

Will Xiaomi Mi Max 3 come to India?

Most probably, as the previous two Mi Max series was released in India and both of them had received good response from the local consumers. So, Xiaomi is more likely to bring the Mi Max 3 in India this year.

For the uninitiated, the Mi Max 3 sports a huge 6.9-inch full HD+ LCD screen with latest 18:9 display ratio. It also comes with 2.5D curved glass screen on the edges and metal-clad shell on the back.

To power the humongous display, the company has incorporated a massive 5,500mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to binge watch on TV series or any high-resolution video content for more than 16 hours easily and need not worry about the battery draining out anytime soon.

Furthermore, the Mi Max 3 owners need to wait for long hours to fully charge the huge battery, as it comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 that enables the device charge from zero to full in around two hours.

This is a welcome addition considering the fact that device houses such a big battery and if it were without the quick charging capability, it would have normally taken more than three hours.

As far imaging hardware is concerned, the Mi Max 3 houses feature-rich 12MP+5MP dual camera with F1.9 aperture, which guarantees really good snaps even in low-light condition. It also offers Portrait Mode that will allow users to adjust the focus on the foreground and backgrounds of the subject to get the popular Bokeh blur effect, which looks good for DPs for social media channels. On the front, it houses an 8MP snapper with F2.0 aperture and soft LED flash.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, Android Oreo-based MIUI software, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, Bluetooth v5.0, Bluetooth and Type C USB port.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi Max 3:

Model Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Display 6.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved glass screen Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Brightness: 84% NTSC colour gamut OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI interface Processor 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 64GB/128GB (EMMC 5.1)+ up to 128GB storage via microSD card storage Camera Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX363, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, dual PD focus)= 5MP with LED flash

Front: 8MP with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture, soft LED flash Battery 5,500mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM-1 + SIM-2 or microSD), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac, MIMIO; dual-band: 2.4GHZ/5GHZ), Type C USB port, 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 176.15 × 87.4 × 7.99 mm Weight 221g Colours Dark Blue, Dream Gold and Meteorite Black Price (in China) 4GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699(around $252/€216/Rs. 17,341)

6GB RAM+128GB storage: ¥1999(approx. $297/€255/Rs.20,403)

