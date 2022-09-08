What to Watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee 5? Check out the Full List of Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and English Films Releasing This Week on OTT platforms.

Netizens have plenty of movies to watch this weekend on OTT platforms. Notably, there are couple of interesting Malayalam films that are hitting the digital platform on the occasion of Onam festival.

Here, we are providing you the full list of movies (all languages) releasing this week on OTT platforms.

Movie Name: Ek Villain Returns

Genre: Action Thriller

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Release Date: September 9 on Netflix

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria-starrer Ek Villain Returns is an action thriller film. The movie will be out on Netflix on September 9.

Movie Name: Sita Ramam

Genre: Period romantic drama

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release Date: September 9 on on Amazon Prime

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandana and Mrunal Thakur's period-romantic drama Sita Ramam will be released on Amazon Prime on September 9. This one is easily the biggest among the releases this weekend on OTT as the flick has become a succesful venture.

Movie Name: Paappan

Genre: Crime thriller

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release Date: September 7 on Zee 5

Paappan is a gripping crime thriller film starring Suresh Gopi and Neeta Pillai. It was premiered on Zee 5 on September 7.

Movie Name: Thallumaala

Genre: Black Comedy

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 11

Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko's Thallumaala is a black comedy action film directed by Khalid Rahman. The film will be out on 11th September on Netflix.

Movie Name: Cars on the Road

Genre: Computer-animated streaming series

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 8 on Disney+Hotstar

Cars on the Road is an American computer-animated streaming series produced by Pixar for the Disney+Hotstar streaming service based on the Cars franchise and follows the story of anthropomorphic talking vehicles. The main cast includes Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen and Larry the Cable Guy as Mater. It is set to premiere on September 8.

Movie Name: Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Genre: Courtroom Drama

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Release Date: 8th September on Disney+Hotstar

Kunchacko Boban's hit court drama Nna Thaan Case Kodu tells the story of a reformed thief and his fight for justice. The movie will be out on 8th September on Disney+Hotstar.

Movie Name: Viruman

Genre: Masala film

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Release Date: September 11

Karthi and Aditi Shankar's mass masala Tamil film Viruman directed by M Muthiah. It will be premiered on Amazon Prime on September 11.

Movie Name: Sayanna Varthakal

Genre: Black comedy

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release Date: September 5

Sayanna Varthakal is a black comedy crime film co-written and directed by Arun Chandu. The film stars Gokul Suresh and newcomer Sharanya Sharma in lead roles.