Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban left his followers on Instagram in splits with a post about him getting a "government job" in Karnataka. To his 2.6 million followers, Boban shared a photo of a page from Karnataka state syllabus' text book and to his surprise, there he found himself on one of the pages.

Boban is known for his intriguing posts on Instagram, but the latest one is definitely going to crack you up. If Boban's intentions were for his fans to beat the Monday blues, he did that with finesse. The Karnataka state syllabus' textbook featured Boban as a postman. The photo is actually from his film Oridathoru Postman, in which Boban plays the lead role as a postman.

Boban's post has gone viral, more so his hilarious response that went with the picture. The actor jokingly wrote he "finally managed to get a govt job in Karnataka."

Peers, fans left in splits

Many fans and even celebs reacted to the funny post by Boban. Actor Anthony Varghese wrote, "Then there is a cost of not getting paid on the first date tomorrow." Actor Sanju Sivram, personal designer stylist Jishad Shamsudeen, actress Chinnu Chandni, and actor Vinay Forrt shared their amusement with laughing emojis.