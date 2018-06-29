It's been little over a month since Motorola unveiled the Moto Z3 Play in Brazil and now, the company is all set to host another event this summer. The Lenovo-owned firm has released media invite for a product showcase event scheduled for August 2 at 2 pm at the company's main headquarters in Chicago, US.

What to expect at Motorola's August 2 product event?

The official YouTube video doesn't reveal much other than the skyscrapers of the Chicago city in time-lapse mode and event date details. But, if recent reports are to be believed, Motorola will be unveiling two Google affiliated Android One series phones — Moto One and Moto One Power.

So far, we have been able to get very little information on Moto One series phones. We know that it will run pure Android Oreo software and come with Apple iPhone X-like display on the front, glass-clad shell on the back with dual-camera module and the company's iconic batwing logo in a circular capsule doubling up as the fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to come with Type C USB port.

On the other hand, One Power, as the name suggests, is most likely to come with a big battery and faster and powerful processor backed by higher RAM and storage capacity, while the rest of the specifications are expected to be same as the generic model.

It is believed that the Moto One series will be replacing Moto X for good. But, it's kind of strange move considering the fact that Moto X4 was brought back in 2017 after a two years gap, after the launch of Moto X (3rd generation) series in 2015. As of now, there is no official word on the fate of Moto X.

Also, there are speculations that Motorola might also pull the wraps off the new generation Moto Z Force, as its predecessor Moto Z2 Force made its debut in the same timeline. It was unveiled in July 2017 and hit stores next month.

Motorola Moto Z3 Force is expected to come with industry standard-setting Shatter-Shield technology and come with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 backed by ample RAM, storage and battery with TurboPower fast charging capability.

