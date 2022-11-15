Alia Bhatt is making the most of the new feelings of being a parent. The Gangubai Kathiawadi shared a post that has motherhood written all over it. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022.

The couple's fans and followers are waiting with bated breath for the duo to share sneak peek of their child, but guess they all will have to wait a while longer for that.

Amid the curiosity and buzz around her baby girl, Alia shared her first post on social media. In the picture, Alia is seen flaunting a cup with "mama" written over it. While Soni Razdan commented on the post saying "baby", Tiger Shroff wrote, "Cuteeee". Many celebs dropped heart emojis on the picture as well.

Sharing the news of her baby girl's birth, the pretty starlet had written, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir's equation with kids

Prior to his daughter's birth, Ranbir had said in an interview that he gels quite well with kids. "I have a niece called Samara who's 11 now, and she is a little shy. She also lives in Delhi, but during her growing up years, we were quite close. Now she's in that awkward age where boys are a bit...But I would like to believe I am close to children. I am a cool uncle, but I don't like to be called uncle. I tell them 'Call me RK' because I don't give an uncle tag...there's a little bit of distance so that people think I'm cool. RK has got a ring to it and I also don't want people to think I'm old. Just call me RK," he told a portal in an interview.

The entire Kapoor and the Bhatt clan is super excited with the birth of their little ray of sunshine.