Mahindra showcased the rebadged SUV at Auto Expo 2018

It won't be called XUV700 or Rexton. Mahindra will give a new name

Likely to draw power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed its new flagship SUV without a name at the Auto Expo 2018. The model in question is the SsangYong G4 Rexton while it will be launched as Mahindra SUV in India. For the uninitiated, SsangYong is a South Korean car company owned by Mahindra.

The Toyota Fortuner rivalling premium SUV is expected to enter the market in the upcoming festive season and testing of the SUV in Indian soil is currently in full swing. The SUV was spotted during testing in the Nagpur streets last month while new images show it undergoing testing in a desert. Though the location is not clear, the SUV is certainly undergoing heat resistance test.

Multiple reports claim the SUV would be called either XUV700 or simply Mahindra Rexton. However, International Business Times, India learns that Mahindra will be using a new alphanumeric name for its new flagship SUV.

In order to align the new SUV in line with Mahindra's design ethos, some tweaks have been incorporated. These include toothy-grille upfront with a chrome finish and obviously, Mahindra logo right at the centre. In addition, Mahindra has worked on the suspension, ride height and handling package of the new SUV to make it better suited for Indian road conditions.

New Mahindra SUV features unmistakable boxy design. The muscular bumpers and the newly designed wrap-around headlamps look modern while the black body claddings add the off-road appeal. The prominent character lines on the side and the thick C-pillars cannot go unnoticed.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a premium dual-tone dashboard with black and brown finish. It also flaunts a 9.2-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, cooled seats, Nappa leather upholstery, a smart tailgate, and others.

The SUV is expected to draw power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 187hp of power and 420Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. New Mahindra SUV is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 28 to Rs 35 lakh.

Image source: Rushlane