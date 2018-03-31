Motorola is expected to launch its next-in-line Moto G-series smartphones -- the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus -- sometime in April this year. And as we inch closer to the official announcement, there are some new reports online that 'leaked' all the information one needs to know about Motorola's most-awaited smartphones.

The Moto G6 family is not new to rumor mill as we have been seeing a lot of leaks regarding the phones for quite some time now. However, the latest leaks not only reveal their specifications and images but also tip the purported price tags of two of the phones -- the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play.

The first leak comes from a Hungarian e-commerce site called Alza which has listed all the three smartphones along with their specifications and images.



Moto G6 Play specifications

To begin with, the Moto Moto G6 Play is listed sporting a 5.7-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution (720x1440 pixels) and 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The device, as per the leaks, is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor which is coupled with 2GB of RAM. It has 16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The Moto G6 Play bears a single 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. There is a fingerprint sensor below the circular camera module and the handset runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It also packs a 4000mAh battery and offers dual SIM support.

Moto G6 specifications

The Moto G6, which was recently spotted on TENAA, is listed sporting a 5.7-inch IPS display, but with full HD+ resolution (1080x2160 pixels). The device is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Moto G6 also packs a 4000mAh battery.

For the cameras, the Moto G6 gets a dual camera setup, which is in line with previous leaks. There is a single 12MP sensor and another 5MP sensor. The front camera is also bumped to a 16Mp sensor. The Moto G6 has a fingerprint sensor on the home button below the display and it too has a 4000mAh battery inside.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play price

Coming to the price, a report by Killer Features tips the prices of the Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6. As per the report, the Moto G6 Play could carry a price tag of $199, which is roughly Rs 13,000 in INR, while the Moto G6 could be priced at $249, that's around Rs 16,000.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

Lastly, as per the Hungarian site, the Moto G6 Plus is listed with a bigger 5.93-inch full HD+ display (1080x2160 pixels) and running Android 8.0 Oreo. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

The handset is listed with the same 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup as the Moto G6, but the front camera is a disappointing 5MP shooter that seems to be borrowed from its younger sibling the G6 Play. Another disappointment is that the Moto G6 Plus packs a 3200mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor on the home button below the display and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G6 Plus price

Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the pricing of the Moto G6 Plus as of yet. Having said that, now that the prices of the Moto G6 play and Moto G6 have been tipped, it won't be long before we get more details on the G6 Plus.