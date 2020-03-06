Daniel Craig's next James Bond movie No Time To Die movie is going to feature Ana de Armas. The Spanish actress made headlines after she decided to bare all as she goes topless in a new movie, The Night Clerk.

The 31-year-old Ana de Armas will appear in No Time To Die as a CIA agent who will help James Bond during the most important mission of his life. The Cuban-Spanish actress recently starred in a crime drama movie where she goes topless.

The Night Clerk movie is written and directed by Michael Cristofer and stars Tye Sheridan and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. The crime drama movie follows the life of a front desk clerk at a hotel who is a suspect of a murder that occurs after the end of his day's shift.

As per the movie's official synopsis, Bart Bromley (Sheridan) has to help Andrea's character before she becomes the next victim.

The Night Clerk movie was released back in February and received mixed reviews from the fans and critics. However, it soon started to headline because of the topless scene of Ana de Armas.

You can check out Ana de Armas' topless pictures here.

Ana de Armas in No Time To Die

Ana de Armas is working in movies since 2006 and over the years she starred in some astounding movies including, War Dogs, Blade Runner 2049, The Informer, and the recently released Knives Out.

In the upcoming James Bond movie, she is said to be playing the role of a CIA agent Paloma, who will assist Bond.

As per the actress herself, her character is irresponsible and a little bubbly but still plays a very important role in James Bond's mission while adding "...who is excited to be on a mission, but she plays with this ambiguity — you don't really know if she's like a really trained, prepared partner for Bond."

James Bond's No Time to Die was originally scheduled to release in November 2019 but it was pushed back to February 2020. However, after the Coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak, Eon Productions and MGM mutually decided to postpone the movie's release date. No Time to Die is now going to release on November 25, 2020, in the United States of America.