'Student of the Year' actor Ananya Panday on Thursday took to her social media handle to announce that she will star in "Call Me Bae", an upcoming original series from streaming service Prime Video.

The series, which has started filming, was announced by actor Varun Dhawan in a hilarious video on social media.

The short clip sees Panday channeling her inner fashionista, schooling Dhawan on the nuances of fashion and couture. "Pakki khabar hai guys, @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! watch this first glimpse and stay tuned. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!" Dhawan posted on Instagram.

"Call Me Bae" is created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, a press release stated.

According to the reports, Panday essays the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates prejudices, and discovers who she really is.

Collin D'Cunha is directing the show, which hails from filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It is executive produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana, Rohit Saraf, and many others congratulated Ananya for the new project. Meanwhile, the fans dropped mixed reactions on the video and said, "Okay I hope this is not a the devil wears prada ka hindi remake!!! We don't need it!" [sic] Another wrote, "Very clever writing and wonderfully performed by ananya. ❤️ this show looks great and funny already." "Nope. Just NO. Remove that dialogue from her mouth. Not acceptable," read a comment, while another user said, "Another show for south Bombay audience." [sic]

On the professional front

Ananya Panday recently completed filming for her upcoming feature "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan". Billed as "a coming of digital-age story" of three friends in Mumbai, the film stars Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.