Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that after the abrogation of Article 370, residents of Jammu and Kashmir are breathing freely and the Union Territory is achieving new heights.

Today was Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the Centre abrogated Article 370 and Article 35-A and bifurcated the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 has led to the respect of the youth's talent and equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone.

The Prime Minister, especially, mentioned significant developments such as granting voting rights to refugees from Pakistan, the Valmiki community, and sanitation workers, along with fulfilling the Valmiki community's demand for SC category status after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent decision of the BJP government at the Centre to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Paddri tribe, Pahari ethnic group, Gadda Brahmin, and Koli community.

Addressing the issue of dynastic politics in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he lamented how it had previously deprived Other Backward Classes (OBCs) of their right to reservation in Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations.

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to all

Reiterating the resolve of his government to reach out to every section of society, the Prime Minister said "in the present scenario, every segment of society is reclaiming its rightful place and it reflects the government's commitment to restoring equitable opportunities and representation across all strata of society.

Dedicates to the nation Holistic Agriculture Development Programme worth about Rs 5000 crores.

Dedicates and launches 52 tourism sector projects worth more than Rs 1400 crores under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme.

Dedicates to nation project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' Srinagar.

Announces tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development Scheme.

Launches 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024' and 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'.

Distributes appointment orders to new Government recruits of J&K.

"Modi will not leave any stone unturned to repay this debt of affection. I am doing all this hard work to win your hearts and I believe that I am on the right path"

"Power of development, potential of tourism, capabilities of farmers and leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will pave the way for Viksit Jammu Kashmir"

"Jammu Kashmir is not just a place, Jammu Kashmir is the head of India. A head held high is a symbol of development and respect. Therefore, Viksit Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of Viksit Bharat"

आज जम्मू-कश्मीर विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा है, क्योंकि जम्मू-कश्मीर आज खुलकर सांस ले रहा है। pic.twitter.com/BVwiAApRy4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 7, 2024

The Prime Minister said that the feeling of arriving in heaven on earth cannot be put into words.

"This unparalleled form of nature, the air, the valley, the environment, and the love and affection of Kashmiri brothers and sisters", he remarked.

He also acknowledged the presence of citizens outside the venue and more than one lakh people from 285 blocks connected to the event via video link.

Dreams of Dr Mookerji fulfilled.

Underlining that the new Jammu and Kashmir is the one that has been awaited for decades, the Prime Minister said, "Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerji had sacrificed for this Jammu and Kashmir where every individual avail opportunity to growth and development."

He stated that the new Jammu and Kashmir has the sparkle for the future in its eyes and the determination to clear all obstacles. "140 crore citizens feel at peace when they see the smiling faces of the people of Jammu & Kashmir", PM Modi said.

Elated to be amongst the wonderful people of Srinagar. Numerous projects are being dedicated today which will boost development of Jammu and Kashmir.https://t.co/40hkb6QuFe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

Expressing his gratitude for the affection of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said "Modi will not leave any stone unturned to repay this debt of affection. I am doing all this hard work to win your hearts and I believe that I am on the right path. I will continue my efforts to win your hearts. This is Modi's guarantee and all of you know that Modi's Guarantee means the guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee".

Development of J&K is a priority of the government

While mentioning his Jammu visit in February, the Prime Minister said that infrastructure and education projects worth Rs 32,000 crores were started during his last month's visit.

The Prime Minister mentioned that today's projects related to tourism, development, and agriculture along with appointment letters were distributed today.

"Power of development, the potential of tourism, capabilities of farmers and leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will pave the way for Viksit Jammu Kashmir", the Prime Minister said.

"Jammu Kashmir is not just a place, Jammu Kashmir is the head of India. A head held high is a symbol of development and respect. Therefore, Viksit Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of Viksit Bharat", the Prime Minister added.