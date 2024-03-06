After a historic rally in Jammu on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick-start the campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Kashmir on March 7 by addressing a rally in Srinagar on March 7. The campaign will commence with a public meeting at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, where the BJP is working assiduously to expand its footprints in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

President of the J&K unit of the BJP, Ravinder Raina, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the election campaign in the Kashmir Valley by addressing a rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.

"This event is anticipated to be one of the largest political gatherings in the history of the Kashmir Valley," Raina said.

BJP national general secretary and incharge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Tarun Chugh, said here today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a new chapter for J&K's development and progress when he comes to the UT on March 7.

Tarun Chugh, accompanied by Sunil Sharma, general secretary of the J&K unit of the party, and other senior leaders, took stock of the preparations made to welcome the Prime Minister to the valley and said that the entire UT is enthused in anticipation of the PM's visit.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister is visiting Kashmir for the first time and it will turn a new leaf in the chapter of ushering in a new era in J&K.

First rally in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370

Prior to his Kashmir visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage with women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) and citizens across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, through video conferencing, two days ahead of International Women's Day. This interaction aims to gather feedback on the implementation of various welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

Notably, this rally marks Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A. His last visit to the region was on February 3, 2019, during which he inaugurated several developmental projects, including the Dah hydroelectric project and the Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system.

The rally venue was decided to shift from Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) to Bakshi Stadium to accommodate the expected large turnout. With its larger seating capacity, Bakshi Stadium is deemed more suitable for hosting the anticipated crowd.

Prime Minister Modi's Kashmir rally is part of his extensive nationwide tour ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with a focus on highlighting the impact of government schemes on beneficiaries' lives.

PM to participate in Viksit Bharat Viksit J&K programme

During the visit, Modi will participate in the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. He will inaugurate projects totaling nearly Rs 5,000 crore aimed at bolstering the agri-economy in the Union Territory.

Modi is also scheduled to launch nationwide tourism projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore under the "Swadesh Darshan" and "PRASHAD" schemes, including the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.