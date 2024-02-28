Former Chief Minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday dubbed the National Conference and the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) as "A" teams of the ruling BJP.

Azad, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that after sharing power with the BJP, now the leaders of the National Conference and PDP are blaming DPAP as a "B" team of the Saffron Party.

While addressing a rally in his hometown of Doda, Azad minced no words in attacking both the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Those who charged us as a B team of BJP are themselves acted as "A" teams of the Saffron Party earlier", Azad said, adding that history was the testimony of this hard reality.

"Who was the minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Behari Vajpayee?" Azad asked without directly mentioning the name of the former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Coming down on the PDP, Azad further asked, "Who were the two Chief Ministers who enjoyed power with the support of the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi?"

He made these remarks while referring to the PDP-BJP coalition government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2018.

Azad blamed Abdullahs for seeking late-night meetings with Union leadership

On February 19, Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed that top leaders of the National Conference used to seek meetings with central leadership at night, implying secrecy.

Azad disclosed that the National Conference leadership was in negotiations with the BJP government at the center to form an alliance.

"There are reports that "Abdullahs" used to seek time for meetings with the central government during the night," he said.

He further said that "Abdullahs" speak different languages at different places. "Abdullahs speak one thing in Srinagar, another thing in Jammu, and something in Delhi," he said, mentioning that the National Conference was not honest with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I raised my voice against the abrogation of Art. 370 in Parliament."

Azad highlighted that during his tenure as leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, he was the sole voice raising important issues in Parliament, particularly concerning the revocation of articles 370 and 35A. He further said that Lok Sabha members from the NC and other parties remained silent despite their presence in Parliament.

Azad criticized these parties for deceiving the people and emphasized that if efforts are made to secure the victory of his Lok Sabha candidates, his party will continue to champion public issues. He noted that both the National Conference and Congress have minimal presence in the Jammu province and warned that their participation could divide votes.

Farooq lambasted Azad for betraying Congress

Amid a war of words between two leaders, the president of the National Conference, while lambasting Azad, said that someone who betrayed the Congress could hardly be trusted by anyone.

"Despite being entrusted with significant roles and responsibilities by the Congress, including ministerial positions and party leadership, Azad's disloyalty remained apparent," he said.