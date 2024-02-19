Two days after Devendra Singh Rana, a former key aide of Omar Abdullah, made startling disclosures about the National Conference's desperate attempts to reach out to the Saffron Party, former Chief Minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad, made a sensational claim that "Abdullahs" used to seek meetings with central leadership during the night.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's sensational disclosure triggered a massive political controversy in Jammu and Kashmir as the National Conference launched a counterattack on the founder of the DPAP.

Reacting to reports regarding Omar Abdullah's attempt to form a coalition government with BJP after the 2014 assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K, Azad admitted that the National Conference leadership was in negotiations with the BJP government at the center to stitch an alliance.

Talking to a TV channel, Azad said there are reports that "Abdullahs," while referring to Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, used to seek time for meetings with the central government during night time.

While referring to the central government, he means to say Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The former Chief Minister said attempts of the National Conference leaders to seek meetings with central leaders during the night have created discrete suspicion among the people

Azad exposes the "dubious" character of "Abdullahs"

Continuing the offensive against both Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, the DPAP chairman said that the National Conference leaders were dishonest to the people.

He further said that "Abdullahs" speak different languages at different places. "Abdullahs speak one thing in Srinagar, another thing in Jammu, and something in Delhi", he said, mentioning that the leadership of the National Conference was not honest with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Abdullahs" were aware of August 5, 2019 action

"There was gossip in power corridors that the Union Government had taken that "Abdullahs" into confidence while deciding to abrogate Article 370 and 35-A", Azad said, adding in the same breath that it was gossip.

"There was gossip that it was the National Conference leadership that suggested the Narendra Modi government to keep all Kashmir under house arrest after taking August 5, 2019.

Wah bhai wah Ghulam Nabi Azad, so much bile today. Where is the Ghulam that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015? “Abdullahs knew about 370” yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free… https://t.co/WAbK6hGB4F — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 19, 2024

Massive controversy erupted after Azad's disclosure

Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement triggered a massive controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah reacted strongly to Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement and exposed DPAP's chairman for "begging" for a Rajya Sabha seat in 2014.

"If I have to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night?" Dr. Farooq Abdullah asked.

"I was the one who gave him a Rajya Sabha seat but today he is saying all this. He should tell the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth," he said.

Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to Azad's revelations and called him a BJP agent.

"Let's not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress and help BJP in Chenab Valley. Who is Azad and who is Ghulam, time will tell and people will decide," he said.

When Devender Rana "exposed" NC for "hobnobbing" with BJP

Before Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement, it was Devender Singh Rana, former political advisor of Omar Abdullah, who exposed the National Conference for hobnobbing with the BJP.

Rana revealed that the National Conference leadership is desperate to join hands with the BJP.

Rana further disclosed that even after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 370, the National Conference leadership made desperate efforts to develop relations with the BJP.