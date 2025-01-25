A large number of people gathered at Jammu Railway Station to be part of the historic event as the first Vande Bharat rake destined to run between Katra and Srinagar for its inaugural run arrived at Jammu on Friday.

The specially designed Vande Bharat rake stopped at Jammu Railway Station for 15 minutes and later departed for the holy town of Katra.

According to the spokesperson the Railways, the Vande Bharat rake will depart for Budgam from Katra on Saturday morning at 8:00 AM and is expected to reach Srinagar around 11:00 AM.

The train, which arrived at platform number 1 of the station, is set to commence operations between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station and Kashmir, offering seamless, all-weather travel options to passengers.

Vande Bharat Train Specially Designed for Kashmir

The Vande Bharat Express train is specially designed for the winter season of Kashmir. This train is a dream come true for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as they will now have the opportunity to travel to Kashmir in a faster and more comfortable manner. There was an atmosphere of joy as the train arrived at Jammu Railway Station, with people shouting slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

"We are happy that Kashmir is now connected by train. It was a dream for us. Now Kashmir and Kanyakumari are connected by the same rail network," said a passenger from Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off this train from Katra, as the Railway Safety Commissioner has given approval to run the train on the Katra-Baramulla route.

This special Vande Bharat Express train has been designed keeping in mind the harsh winter conditions of Kashmir. It features systems that prevent water and bio-toilet tanks from freezing and includes an automatic cleaning system for the driver's front glass to maintain visibility in winter. The train has all the standard features of Vande Bharat, such as fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic doors, and mobile charging sockets.

With the introduction of this train, the Kashmir Valley will have better connectivity with the rest of India via the rail network. These railway networks, along with iconic bridges like Anji Khad and Chenab Bridge, are considered major engineering achievements.

A Milestone in Rail Connectivity

The Railways has completed 272 km of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. According to railway officials, the Railway Board, on June 8, unveiled the first Vande Bharat Express train designed specifically to operate in the challenging winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Katra-Srinagar rail route.

The train includes several climate-related features that make it more advanced than the other 136 Vande Bharat Express trains currently operating across the country. These enhancements cater specifically to the weather conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The train includes advanced heating systems that prevent water and bio-toilet tanks from freezing. It also has heating elements embedded in the windshield to automatically defrost the driver's front glass, ensuring visibility by preventing ice formation.

The train is equipped with fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging sockets. This Vande Bharat Express symbolizes the bridging of geographical and economic gaps, enhancing the connectivity of the Kashmir Valley with the national railway network.