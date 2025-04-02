New Economic Transformation Strategy for India

India stands at a decisive juncture where global disruptions, protectionist trade wars, capital market volatility, and technological shifts demand a recalibrated, multi layered, radical economic transformation strategy for India's economic drive to achieve the aspirational targets in a time bound accelerated manner.
While existing policies (PLI schemes, National Infrastructure Pipeline, Green Energy Transition, Defense Exports, etc.) have laid a foundation, the present scale, pace, and scope of implementation are inadequate.
A bold, well-defined, and execution-driven action plan is needed to:
- Transform India into the next global economic superpower
- Neutralize risks posed by foreign trade restrictions and geopolitical uncertainties
- Attract global capital and investments at an unprecedented scale
- Monetize underutilized assets and boost productivity-driven growth
- Cut wasteful government spending and rationalize fiscal allocations
The 10 Pillars of the New Economic Strategy
1.'$1 Trillion India Investment Magnet' – Supercharging Asset Monetization
Current Policy & Its Limitations
The National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) aims to raise ₹6 lakh crore ($72 billion) over four years by leasing government-owned assets.
Problem: This is far below India's potential global benchmarks suggest that asset monetization in large economies should target at least 20% of GDP.
New Bold Measures
Expand Asset Monetization Target to $1 Trillion
Monetize government-owned land, railway assets, expressways, pipelines, airports, and telecom networks
Leverage the Temasek Model (Singapore) where monetization funds are reinvested in infrastructure
Create a Sovereign Wealth Fund
Direct proceeds into a National Investment Fund to fund AI, Green Energy, and Defense Manufacturing
Attract Global Pension & Sovereign Wealth Funds
Offer high-yield investment structures to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, CPPIB (Canada), GIC (Singapore), and BlackRock
Expected Impact
Raise ₹80 lakh crore ($1 trillion) in 10 years
Reduce fiscal deficit by 1.5% of GDP annually
Strengthen India's forex reserves and shield against capital outflows
2. 'India – The World's Manufacturing Powerhouse' - Outcompeting China
Current Policy & Its Limitations
PLI schemes worth ₹3 lakh crore ($36 billion) exist for sectors like electronics, semiconductors, batteries, and auto.
Problem: China's manufacturing output is 6X larger than India's.
New Bold Measures
Scale-Up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) – Next-Gen Industrial Hubs
Establish 'Smart SEZs' for AI-powered manufacturing, green hydrogen, defense tech, and semiconductors
Remove bureaucratic hurdles allow 100% FDI in advanced manufacturing with 10-year tax-free status
Massive Workforce Reskilling Program
Train 50 million workers in robotics, AI-driven production, and EV assembly lines
'India-Taiwan Chip Pact' – Semiconductor Dominance
Offer Taiwan a strategic defense partnership in return for semiconductor mega-investments in India
Target $200 billion in semiconductor exports by 2035
Expected Impact
Increase Manufacturing GDP Share to 25% (from 17%) by 2030
Add 40 million high-paying manufacturing jobs
3. 'Global Rupee' – Ending India's Single Foreign Currency Dependence
Current Policy & Its Limitations
India has begun bilateral rupee trade with Russia, UAE, and Sri Lanka
Problem: Over 85% of India's trade is still in a single foreign currency, creating forex vulnerability
New Bold Measures
Expand Rupee Trade Agreements to 50+ Countries
Offer incentives for African, Latin American, and ASEAN nations to trade in INR
Build a Digital Rupee Payment Network
Enable instant rupee settlements bypassing SWIFT, reducing forex dependency
Expected Impact
Reduce Forex Outflows by $100 Billion Annually
Strengthen India's currency reserves, stabilizing INR volatility
4. AI & Quantum Computing – India's $500 Billion Tech Industry
Current Policy & Its Limitations
India's AI & Quantum Computing R&D budget is just ₹6,000 crore ($720 million) far below China ($10 billion) and the US ($50 billion).
New Bold Measures
Increase AI & Quantum R&D Budget to ₹1 Lakh Crore ($12 Billion)
Mandate AI-Driven Automation Across MSMEs & Manufacturing
Expected Impact
Boost AI-driven GDP contribution by ₹10 lakh crore ($120 billion)
Position India as a global AI leader by 2030
5. 'Green Energy Superpower' – Cutting Oil Imports by 30%
Invest $100 billion in Green Hydrogen & EV Battery Storage
Target 30% EV adoption in government & logistics by 2028
Reduce crude oil imports by $60 billion annually
Transform India into a Green Hydrogen Exporter by 2032
6. 'Made-in-India' Defense Powerhouse – $50 Billion Defense Exports
Massive expansion of indigenous defense R&D
Fast-track military-industrial PPPs with private firms
Increase India's defense exports from $2 billion to $50 billion by 2035
7. National Infrastructure Revolution – ₹100 Lakh Crore Investment Drive
Global Sovereign Funds & Pension Investors to Co-Finance Infrastructure Projects
Reduce Logistics Costs from 13% to 8% of GDP
Boost India's export competitiveness
Create 50 million new jobs
8. Monetizing Indian Talent – The 'Talent Export Tax'
Charge a 'Talent Export Tax' on foreign firms hiring Indian professionals
Expand India's leadership in AI, Cloud Computing, and Fintech
Double IT Exports to $500 Billion by 2030
9. Aggressive Govt Cost-Cutting – ₹10 Lakh Crore in Expense Reductions
Merge inefficient PSUs & eliminate loss-making bodies
Cut VIP expenses, outdated subsidies, and redundant government departments
Redirect funds to high-priority economic initiatives
10. Agri-Tech & Global Agri-Exports Powerhouse
Expand Agri-Tech investments by $50 billion
Make India a leading organic food exporter
Increase Agri-Exports to $100 Billion by 2030
Final Takeaway: A Blueprint for India's Economic Supremacy
This ₹100 lakh crore ($1.2 trillion) economic transformation strategy will:
Boost GDP growth to 9% annually
Reduce fiscal deficit & sovereign debt significantly
Make India the AI, Green Energy & Manufacturing Leader
[The author Major General Dr Dilawar Singh is the Senior Vice President, Global Economist Forum, AO, ECOSOC, UN and has been writing on economic issues regularly.]