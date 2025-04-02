New Economic Transformation Strategy for India

India stands at a decisive juncture where global disruptions, protectionist trade wars, capital market volatility, and technological shifts demand a recalibrated, multi layered, radical economic transformation strategy for India's economic drive to achieve the aspirational targets in a time bound accelerated manner.

While existing policies (PLI schemes, National Infrastructure Pipeline, Green Energy Transition, Defense Exports, etc.) have laid a foundation, the present scale, pace, and scope of implementation are inadequate.

A bold, well-defined, and execution-driven action plan is needed to:

Transform India into the next global economic superpower

Neutralize risks posed by foreign trade restrictions and geopolitical uncertainties

Attract global capital and investments at an unprecedented scale

Monetize underutilized assets and boost productivity-driven growth

Cut wasteful government spending and rationalize fiscal allocations

The 10 Pillars of the New Economic Strategy

1.'$1 Trillion India Investment Magnet' – Supercharging Asset Monetization

Current Policy & Its Limitations

The National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) aims to raise ₹6 lakh crore ($72 billion) over four years by leasing government-owned assets.

Problem: This is far below India's potential global benchmarks suggest that asset monetization in large economies should target at least 20% of GDP.

New Bold Measures

Expand Asset Monetization Target to $1 Trillion

Monetize government-owned land, railway assets, expressways, pipelines, airports, and telecom networks

Leverage the Temasek Model (Singapore) where monetization funds are reinvested in infrastructure

Create a Sovereign Wealth Fund

Direct proceeds into a National Investment Fund to fund AI, Green Energy, and Defense Manufacturing

Attract Global Pension & Sovereign Wealth Funds

Offer high-yield investment structures to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, CPPIB (Canada), GIC (Singapore), and BlackRock

Expected Impact

Raise ₹80 lakh crore ($1 trillion) in 10 years

Reduce fiscal deficit by 1.5% of GDP annually

Strengthen India's forex reserves and shield against capital outflows

2. 'India – The World's Manufacturing Powerhouse' - Outcompeting China

Current Policy & Its Limitations

PLI schemes worth ₹3 lakh crore ($36 billion) exist for sectors like electronics, semiconductors, batteries, and auto.

Problem: China's manufacturing output is 6X larger than India's.

New Bold Measures

Scale-Up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) – Next-Gen Industrial Hubs

Establish 'Smart SEZs' for AI-powered manufacturing, green hydrogen, defense tech, and semiconductors

Remove bureaucratic hurdles allow 100% FDI in advanced manufacturing with 10-year tax-free status

Massive Workforce Reskilling Program

Train 50 million workers in robotics, AI-driven production, and EV assembly lines

'India-Taiwan Chip Pact' – Semiconductor Dominance

Offer Taiwan a strategic defense partnership in return for semiconductor mega-investments in India

Target $200 billion in semiconductor exports by 2035

Expected Impact

Increase Manufacturing GDP Share to 25% (from 17%) by 2030

Add 40 million high-paying manufacturing jobs

3. 'Global Rupee' – Ending India's Single Foreign Currency Dependence

Current Policy & Its Limitations

India has begun bilateral rupee trade with Russia, UAE, and Sri Lanka

Problem: Over 85% of India's trade is still in a single foreign currency, creating forex vulnerability

New Bold Measures

Expand Rupee Trade Agreements to 50+ Countries

Offer incentives for African, Latin American, and ASEAN nations to trade in INR

Build a Digital Rupee Payment Network

Enable instant rupee settlements bypassing SWIFT, reducing forex dependency

Expected Impact

Reduce Forex Outflows by $100 Billion Annually

Strengthen India's currency reserves, stabilizing INR volatility

4. AI & Quantum Computing – India's $500 Billion Tech Industry

Current Policy & Its Limitations

India's AI & Quantum Computing R&D budget is just ₹6,000 crore ($720 million) far below China ($10 billion) and the US ($50 billion).

New Bold Measures

Increase AI & Quantum R&D Budget to ₹1 Lakh Crore ($12 Billion)

Mandate AI-Driven Automation Across MSMEs & Manufacturing

Expected Impact

Boost AI-driven GDP contribution by ₹10 lakh crore ($120 billion)

Position India as a global AI leader by 2030

5. 'Green Energy Superpower' – Cutting Oil Imports by 30%

Invest $100 billion in Green Hydrogen & EV Battery Storage

Target 30% EV adoption in government & logistics by 2028

Reduce crude oil imports by $60 billion annually

Transform India into a Green Hydrogen Exporter by 2032

6. 'Made-in-India' Defense Powerhouse – $50 Billion Defense Exports

Massive expansion of indigenous defense R&D

Fast-track military-industrial PPPs with private firms

Increase India's defense exports from $2 billion to $50 billion by 2035

7. National Infrastructure Revolution – ₹100 Lakh Crore Investment Drive

Global Sovereign Funds & Pension Investors to Co-Finance Infrastructure Projects

Reduce Logistics Costs from 13% to 8% of GDP

Boost India's export competitiveness

Create 50 million new jobs

8. Monetizing Indian Talent – The 'Talent Export Tax'

Charge a 'Talent Export Tax' on foreign firms hiring Indian professionals

Expand India's leadership in AI, Cloud Computing, and Fintech

Double IT Exports to $500 Billion by 2030

9. Aggressive Govt Cost-Cutting – ₹10 Lakh Crore in Expense Reductions

Merge inefficient PSUs & eliminate loss-making bodies

Cut VIP expenses, outdated subsidies, and redundant government departments

Redirect funds to high-priority economic initiatives

10. Agri-Tech & Global Agri-Exports Powerhouse

Expand Agri-Tech investments by $50 billion

Make India a leading organic food exporter

Increase Agri-Exports to $100 Billion by 2030

Final Takeaway: A Blueprint for India's Economic Supremacy

This ₹100 lakh crore ($1.2 trillion) economic transformation strategy will:

Boost GDP growth to 9% annually

Reduce fiscal deficit & sovereign debt significantly

Make India the AI, Green Energy & Manufacturing Leader

[The author Major General Dr Dilawar Singh is the Senior Vice President, Global Economist Forum, AO, ECOSOC, UN and has been writing on economic issues regularly.]