The newly appointed Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain launched a new initiative to reach out to the masses to solve their grievances without any delay.

The DGP launched the grievances redressal programme at Police Headquarters Peer Bagh Srinagar to listen to the grievances of common citizens and solve their problems while giving on-the-spot directions.

RR Swain, who was serving as the Special Director General, CID, in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was appointed as the Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on November 1.

Swain succeeded Dilbag Singh, the longest-serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, who retired on October 31.

Before he was appointed DGP, R R Swain also served as SSP of both Jammu and Srinagar districts. He also served as the SSP of Ramban, Poonch, and Leh.

For 15 years he was on central deputation and returned to the J&K cadre in 2020.

Day one of grievance redressal witnesses huge participation

On its first day, the grievance redressal programme witnessed the huge participation of people from all sections of society.

The DGP listened to each grievance very patiently and informed them that due action wherever necessary or whatever redressal possible will be ensured.

The DGP said that this is an opportunity, and we opened a window for the people who have genuine grievances, they can approach PHQ between the given schedule for their redressal at Srinagar and Jammu.

He said that grievances must be genuine and all the available redressal platforms must have been used before bringing issues to his notice.

False information liable for action

The DGP further cautioned that those who are bringing up a grievance based on false information are liable for action against them as well.

He impressed upon the people on this occasion to put forward the grievances that are within the ambits of set laws, rules, and procedures. He exhorted that such people-oriented programmes are for solving genuine problems of the people.

The DGP said that it is a new effort and that such programmes have a message value to connect with the people.

"I am sure such a programme will have substantive results and I would come to know about different categories of grievances and complaints that have effects on police administration", the DGP said, adding, " Some grievances are supposed to be redressed instantly while some have to be examined. Our efforts will be to refine such programmes".

"Any grievance redressal mechanism in place is successful only with the follow-up of the issues. Jammu and Kashmir Police has a system of addressing grievances, our efforts will be to strengthen the system with more transparency", the DGP said.

It was further informed that all grievances and issues which are related to the police organization would be redressed on priority.

DGP emphasizes community efforts to guide youth against joining terror ranks

Referring to a question the DGP said that it should be joint community efforts of all including parents, schools, religious teachers, and friends to watch the activities and advise misguided youth against joining terror groups.

He said that all security establishments are working towards the mechanism to stop terror recruitment at the first point itself.

"Our efforts will be to cut off all means between misguided youth and those sitting across the border who are trying to lure our youth by giving money or instigating them to join terror ranks in a planned and sustained way to save our youth", the DGP said.

Recruitment for outfits will be treated as act of terror

The DGP further recruiting people for terrorist organizations will be treated as an act of terror.

He said law enforcement agencies are cracking down on those involved in recruitment for terrorist groups as well as narcotic dealers and smugglers.

"Each act of recruitment will be treated as an act of terror. People who incite or facilitate a youngster to join terrorist ranks will be equally liable, if not more. There will be sustained action against people who motivate and recruit," Swain said.