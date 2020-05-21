Who did not love Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? The much-loved fashionista lawyer played by Reese Witherspoon is soon coming back on the silver screen with a third instalment. The Legally Blonde franchise has announced a part 3 of the much-loved rom-com.

In a post shared by Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon on her official Instagram account, Mindy Kaling will be writing the script for the third film, along with writer Dan Goor.

Reese Witherspoon posted a picture of herself and Kaling dressed in a bathrobe holding a pet dog to make the announcement. Reese's image was, in fact, a still from the movie, Legally Blonde. She captioned the post as, "Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be!I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!"

The film will be produced by Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine studio. Although the film was announced way back in 2018, not many details were revealed back then.

This will be the second time that Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon collaborate on a project. The two leading women have earlier worked on 'A Wrinkle inTime' as co actors.

Mindy Kaling also posted the news on her official Instagram account to confirm. Her post was captioned as, "Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Mindy has also written Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever', a teen drama revolving around the life of an Indian American girl who loses her father and is residing with a very strict mother.