Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have expressed their desire to feature together in the remake of Clueless, the 1995 teen cult movie. For the unversed, the two celebs failed the auditions for the original.

It was revealed during an interview with Buzzfeed as Reese and Kerry promoted their new series titled Little Fires Everywhere. Speaking on the experiences auditioning for the film, Reese said, "You know one thing that is public... is I auditioned so hard for 'Clueless' and I didn't get it." To which Kerry added, "I did too!"

As Reese got shocked to hear it, the Legally Blonde actress quipped, "We should recreate a scene from 'Clueless', that would be so fun!" Soon Kerry couldn't help but say, "Yes, with us!" and the two ended up laughing hysterically. Well, we certainly cannot wait for this one!

For the unversed, the original Clueless starred Alicia Silverstone as the "Valley girl" Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as her accomplice Dionne Davenport.

Meanwhile, coming back to Little Fires Everywhere, Reese and Kerry took their fans by surprise when they released their new drama series earlier than planned, starting March 16. They did so in order to give their fans something to celebrate amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised people to practice social distancing and stay home in order to curb the spread of the virus, everyone around the globe has been doing so. The COVID-19 has so far killed thousands of people in China, Italy and other parts of the globe while infecting lakhs of people.