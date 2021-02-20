It has been more than 15 months since the first case of coronavirus was reported in China. The deadly virus that originated in the Asian country soon spread like wildfire and infected more than 100 million people worldwide. Even though several countries have started showing signs of flattening the curve, new variants of COVID-19 are causing major concerns. And now, a new coronavirus variant has been reported in Japan, and authorities in the country revealed that more than 90 people have been infected with the new strain.

More details about coronavirus mutant variant

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobo Kato revealed that the new mutant variant of coronavirus known as E484K has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of eastern Japan. He also added that two separate cases of this new mutant variant infection are being reported in airports in the country.

According to Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the mutant variant might have likely arrived in the country from overseas. However, medical experts assure that E484K is very different from the mutated coronavirus variants that were detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

According to the latest updates, there are more than 4,00,000 coronavirus-positive cases in Japan, and the death toll in the country is over 7,000.

Biden refuses to give a timeline

In the meantime, United States president Joe Biden has refused to give an exact time when every American will get the COVID vaccine, and when the country will be able to return to normalcy.

"I believe we're on the road, I promise you. I know we'll run into bumps. It's not going to be easy here to the end, but we're going to beat this. We're going to beat this," said Biden.

Earlier, Biden had claimed that the country will return to pre-pandemic normal by this year's Christmas. However, his new statement, along with the reluctance of several people to receive the jab has made many believe that 2021 will be another year of chaos for the United States.