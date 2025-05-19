It's a déjà vu moment as the deadly COVID-19 virus makes a comeback. In recent days, cases have seen a slight rise, not just globally in cities like Hong Kong and Singapore, but also in India, particularly Mumbai.

Recently, it was reported that Australian cricketer Travis Head, the left-handed opening batter for SunRisers Hyderabad, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently recuperating and has not rejoined the SRH squad since the IPL resumed on May 17 following the pause due to Operation Sindoor.

Following this, 90s Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar also revealed that she has tested positive. On Monday, she took to social media to inform her followers and urged everyone to stay cautious.

She wrote, "Hello, people! I've tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your masks!"

Friends and fans flooded her comments with well-wishes.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Oh god!!! Take care, Shilpaaa... speedy recovery."

Travis Head touches down in Lucknow!? pic.twitter.com/YrjQR8flYB — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) May 19, 2025

All you need to know about the new variant

The fresh surge is being driven by JN. 1, a highly mutated Omicron subvariant. While symptoms remain similar to previous strains, increased fatigue has been noted. The Covovax booster has shown effectiveness against the variant.

However, medical experts have reassured the public that the currently reported cases are mild and not comparable to the deadly waves that swept the world between 2020 and 2022.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per the Union Health Ministry's official Covid dashboard, India currently has only 93 active cases. No fresh wave has been reported, and the situation remains under control at the national level.