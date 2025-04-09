New couple alert! Sohail Khan- Shefali Bagga spark dating rumours after joint IPL appearance at RCB vs MI match

New Couple Alert! If you've been keeping up with IPL 2025, you've likely spotted several celebrities lighting up the stands, cheering for their favorite teams with full enthusiasm.

During the high-voltage match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, the star-studded crowd turned heads. Mumbai, being home to many Bollywood celebs, saw familiar faces rooting for MI, including Akash Ambani, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sohail Khan, and Shefali Bagga.

While RCB's big win stole the show on the field, it was what happened off the field that caught everyone's attention.

Several photos and videos surfaced online showing Sohail Khan and Shefali Bagga leaving the Wankhede Stadium together in the same car. In one viral clip shared by a paparazzi handle, Shefali is seen sitting in the front seat, while Sohail is seated in the back. The duo's chemistry didn't go unnoticed, and social media was quick to buzz with speculation about a potential romance.

Adding fuel to the fire, Shefali shared a series of pictures from the match night on her Instagram, which included Sohail Khan, Jay Bhanushali, and other familiar faces.

Shefali Bagga, who is openly supporting RCB this season, has also been actively creating IPL content, predicting match outcomes and interviewing celebrities for her YouTube channel.

While neither Sohail nor Shefali has addressed the rumors yet, fans are already curious and are shipping Sohail and Shefali.

About Shefali Bagga

Shefali Bagga rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which was hosted by Sohail Khan's brother. Out of 21 contestants, Shefali was the ninth housemate to be evicted.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's divorce

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh were married for 24 years and got divorced in 2022, after which Seema changed her surname from Khan to Sajdeh and is now dating Vikram Ahuja, her ex-fiancé.