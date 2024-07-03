Bollywood actor and diva Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The actor was seen opposite Prabhas in the film. Kalki has shattered all box-office records and has entered Rs 500 crore club making it the biggest blockbuster of 2024 so far.

New couple alert!: Are Disha Patani and Prabhas dating?; her 'PD' tattoo sparks romance; Disha reacts

On Sunday, Disha grabbed headlines as she flaunted a new tatoo on her forearm which has initials 'PD'. In no time fans speculated that the 'PD' tattoo on her arm stood for 'Prabhas Darling'.From the new couple in town to Prabhas and Disha dating each other, social media decoded romance brewing between them is the sole reason why Disha inked PD.

And now on Tuesday, Disha addressed the rumours around the mural tatoo and took to her social and wrote, "Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about (sic)!"

How did the speculations begin?

A viral photo on Reddit shows Disha flaunting her tattoo with 'PD' initials on her forearm. Some Reddit users commented 'Prabhas Darling' on the post. Some even said that her tattoo could be fake to an extent.

PD = Prabhas Disha???? pic.twitter.com/k0sPnKp3sT — Anna J | Entertainment Blogger ??? (@farhanajafri) July 2, 2024

Disha Patani is not the only Bollywood actress whose name has been linked with Prabhas. Last year, he was rumoured to be dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. However, Kriti Sanon in a statement set the record straight that apart from professional commitments, there is nothing between them.

Apart from Disha and Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Work Front

Prabhas will be seen in director Maruthi's The Raja Saab, which will release next year. He will also feature in a cameo role in Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu.