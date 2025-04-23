New CGHS digital platform to ensure faster, transparent access to healthcare services

To enable faster, more transparent and user-friendly access to healthcare services, the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will launch the next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) on April 28, it was announced on Wednesday.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the comprehensive digital platform is being implemented in view of the technical obsolescence of the existing CGHS software, which has been in use since 2005 and lacks compatibility with modern IT standards, cyber security frameworks, and user expectations.

The revamped HMIS will enable faster, more transparent, and user-friendly access to CGHS services, ensuring improved service delivery and administrative efficiency, according to Health Ministry.

To ensure a seamless rollout, all CGHS services including those at Wellness Centres shall remain closed for one day on April 26. This temporary suspension is necessary to complete data migration, switch-over activities, and final validation.

Among the key reforms in the New CGHS HMIS are PAN-based unique identification of beneficiaries, an integrated digital verification and contribution tracking, pre-payment scrutiny of applications, online card modification services, real-time application tracking and alerts and mandatory password reset and secure access, among others.

All existing users will be prompted to reset their passwords on first login. This is being enforced as a cyber hygiene measure in accordance with MeitY security advisories.

CGHS mobile applications for Android and iOS will be re-launched with upgraded interface and integrated digital services.

Beneficiaries are advised to access all online services, including registration, application, grievance redressal, and information retrieval, through this new portal only. All legacy beneficiary data, including medical history and pharmacy transactions, are being securely migrated, ensuring no loss of records. The transition complies fully with government data privacy and protection standards, said the ministry.

Additionally, the department shall be onboarded on the new CGHS Platform for a paperless approval process. In the interim, departments may continue to submit applications physically at the respective CGHS Card Sections.

(With inputs from IANS)