The Education Ministry on Tuesday released a new calendar for the 2020-21 academic year. The ministry has approved the UGC guidelines on the calendar for the UG and PG first-year students.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement on Twitter. Classes for students will begin on November 1st as per the new calendar.

New academic calendar for 2020-2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, there has been a delay in the start of the academic year. However, after much confusion and uncertainty, the ministry announced a new calendar.

The education minister said on Twitter, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21."

This time classes will begin on November 1st, with the semester break commencing at the end of March.

Admission Process (To be completed) 31.10.2020 Commencement of Classes of above students Fresh batch (First Semester/Year) 01.11.2020 Preparation Break 01.03.2021 to 07.03.2021 Conduct of Examinations 08.03.2021 to 26.03.2021 Semester Break 27.03.2021 to 04.04.2021 Commencement of Classes for Even Semester 5.04.2021 Preparation Break 01.08.2021 to 08.08.2021 Conduct of Examinations 09.08.2021 to 21.08.2021 Semester Break 22.08.2021 to 29.08.2021 Commencement of Next Academic Session for this batch 30.08.2021

It will surely take students time to adjust to the new calendar.

The ministry has also guaranteed a full refund on cancellation of admission to students in 2020-21. The minister wrote, "To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case."

The ministry has now advised all colleges to hold classes six days a week to make up for the lost hours and learning.