As the race for new Team India management heats up, former India spinner Sunil Joshi has thrown in his hat for the role of a bowling coach.

Joshi believes India needs a spin bowling role as the side has not had a specialist spin consultant since Anil Kumble, who was the head coach before he walked away post a rift with Virat Kohli.

"Yes, I have applied (for bowling coach). After a fruitful two and a half year stint with Bangladesh, I am ready for the next challenge. India have not had a specialist spin coach for a while and hopefully that is where my expertise will be considered," Joshi was as quoted as saying by PTI.

'Indian team needs a spin bowling coach'

Joshi also said most international teams have specialist spinners in their support staff. Hence, the Indian side too needs to have one on board.

"If you see, most international teams have specialists as part of their support staff. Be it a pace bowling coach or spin coach. The Indian team too needs one. It is the need of the hour, it does not matter whether it is me or someone else," said Joshi.

Joshi has been a domestic stalwart and had a decent international career. He has picked up 41 wickets in 15 Test matches and 69 wickets in 15 ODI, at an average of 36.36. In 160 first-class games, he has picked up 615 wickets at an average of 25.12.

"If any team thinks that it does not need a spin coach, then the mindset is wrong. In international cricket, if you don't mature fast enough as a spinner, you will be found out, you have to keep improving your skills and guile," Joshi said, reiterating the role of a spin bowling coach.

The left-arm spinner has coached Bangladesh, where he has worked closely with the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mossadek Hussain and Shakib Al Hasan.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday decided that the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy are clear of any conflict and free to pick the next India head coach.