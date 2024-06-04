Congratulations are in order for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl on June 3, Monday.

'New blessing in our lives..': Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal welcome Baby Dhawan, requests media to give them privacy; celebs bless baby girl

Varun Dhawan officially announced that he is now a father to a sweet baby girl by sharing a cute reel on Instagram. He did not mention the baby girl's name but simply called her 'Baby Dhawan' in the post.

The video card even featured Varun's pet dog, Joey. In the reel, he is seen riding a hot air balloon, surrounded by flowers and gifts for a baby. The baby's date of birth is mentioned as June 3, 2024.

He captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Ram, Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare."

He also requested the media to give him privacy.

As soon as the good news broke, Varun's close friends from the industry, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, took to their social media handles and extended their best wishes to the new parents in the town. "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts)," Karan wrote on Instagram.

Arjun said, "Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart)," he posted on Instagram.

On Monday morning, Varun Dhawan was in the hospital with his wife. It was reported that Natasha Dalal went into labour in the afternoon. Several paparazzi videos showed Varun entering and exiting the hospital with his family.

In the evening, Varun Dhawan, along with David Dhawan was seen in the hospital.

While exiting the hospital, paps congratulated David and Varun and that's when paps asked David about the newborn. David Dhawan, with folded hands, gestured it was a baby girl.

Dhawan family is elated as they welcome Varun and Natasha's first child.

Varun announced Natasha's pregnancy in February

The couple had made their pregnancy announcement in February, this year. Varun and Natasha had dropped a monochrome picture of him kissing his wife's baby bump on Instagram. "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love."

The couple had recently held a white-themed baby shower in the city, which was attended by Arjun Kapoor and other close friends of Varun and Natasha.