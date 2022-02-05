Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has warned Facebook messenger users not to take screenshots of their chats. Zuckerberg warned that if a person takes a screenshot of a chat, the company will inform the person on the other end that a screengrab of their conversation has been taken.

It happens when disappearing messages are enabled

Zuckerberg revealed that grabbing screenshots will be intimated to the other person in the conversation if the disappearing messages feature is enabled.

"New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," Zuckerberg noted on his Facebook page.

It should be noted that when disappearing messages are enabled, chats in the box will vanish the moment they are read. However, several people used to take screenshots of these chats, which is ultimately derailing the purpose of this feature. The new change will make people alerted about such moves.

Zuckerberg showed how the new feature will work

Mark Zuckerberg also showed an example of how people will be alerted if a screenshot is being taken from messenger chats.

He demonstrated it using a chat sent to him by his long-term partner, Priscilla Chan, who decides to take a screenshot of a message sent by Zuckerberg when the disappearing messages feature is activated. As expected, Zuckerberg received an alert stating that his message was captured using a screengrab.

Recently, for the first time ever, Facebook has lost daily users globally, which impacted its ad growth and the stock plunged nearly 20 percent on Wednesday. The unexpected crash also wiped out roughly $200 billion in its market value.