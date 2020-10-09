The trailer of Mirzapur 2 dropped on October 6, needless to say, the fans of the show went berserk with and went on to share short clips and screen grabs from the stills they liked. However, social media has become a mean place, and every other thing is boycotted for no rhyme or reason.

Why social media started 'boycott Mirzapur 2 Trend.'

Hours after the launch of the official trailer of Mirzapur 2 on October 6, 'Boycott Mirzapur 2' became one of the top trends on Twitter. Well, the reason was it's lead actor Ali Fazal and co-producer Farhan Akhtar's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While Ali had tweeted his support for the nationwide protests in December last year with a dialogue from Mirzapur, Farhan had taken part in the protests.

Ali Fazal: Why are there no trends related to farmers

Ali Fazal spoke to Times Now and shared his point of view on why he thinks that boycott game needs to stop.

Speaking about the troll Ali, who plays the role of Govind 'Guddu Pandit' in the series as of the opinion.

Are we at the mercy of a trend? No! I don't look at art in that way. Are we at the mercy of one app that decides who will watch our show and who will not? No, I think this has really gone down. I mean if you are really talking about trends, I never saw any trends related to farmers – there have been protests everywhere across our country. But I wouldn't say that it's not an important story, it's the most important story. Pandemic suddenly has become the last story on everybody's mind. It's not trending anymore but it's still supposed to be the biggest problem that we are facing. I hope the people rise above that. We are trying to create something nice. We are trying to also level with international work that is out there on those very platforms. We don't want to be regressed by certain factions of society.

Ensemble cast

Mirzapur 2, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Lilliput and Meghna Malik in the lead roles, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.