The trailer of one of the most anticipated web shows Mirzapur 2 dropped on Tuesday. Fans and fraternity couldn't stop themselves from praising the show from the dialogues to background music. Everything is flawless for the Mirzapur fans. However, as they say, you can't please anyone and everyone. A certain section of fans started the trend #BoycottMirzapur 2 the reason will shock you.

Why some netizens want to boycott Mirzapur 2

The reason ceratin fans are trending boycott Mirzapur 2 even before its launch is one of the lead actors in the web series, Ali Fazal, and Mirzapur co-producer Farhan Akhtar. Twitter users are apparently angry about Ali Fazal's previous posts, which he tweeted in December 2019, about the nation-wide protests against CAA and NRC.

Ali Fazal's dialogue used for anti- CAA irked the netizens

The netizens have taken most offense to a particular tweet where the actor had used his character Guddu's dialogue from Mirzapur. It read, "Suru majboori mein kiye thhey, ab maza aa Raha hai!" Whereas, Farhan Akhtar was seen participating in anti-CAA protests in Mumbai.

Check out the Tweets below:

Is it a real tweet? Omg did he celebrate officer brutal murder? #BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/wpF6nnMrPN — Arzi (@singhr07) October 6, 2020

#BoycottMirzapur2



One of the best web series.

But desh se badhkar kuch nahi. pic.twitter.com/IeavD2Hi3f — 100mya (@saumyakumary) August 25, 2020

I am sorry BABU. Sab yaad rakhenge. pic.twitter.com/WA0URyjMxk — 100mya (@saumyakumary) August 25, 2020

Like every coin has two sides, many ardent fans came out in support of Mirzapur 2. These are called loyal fans!

#BoycottMirzapur2 boycotting is a fashion these days ...... pic.twitter.com/r76q6NKwJv — Moni singh (@Moni7790432) October 7, 2020

#Mirzapur2 #Mirzapur



VERYYYY EXCITED

But tbh i forgot most of s1

Thats what happens when release s2 after 2 yrs??‍♂️

Anyway gonna watch a recap vid on youtube and then watch s2??????? https://t.co/YyMl4rc5Le — Satyam ? (@hellasatyam) October 6, 2020

For the unversed, Mirzapur 2 will be streaming from October 23, 2020.

Here is what you can look out for

The wait for the second season of web series Mirzapur has been a long one, with the audience waiting to find out what happens in the lives of the onscreen characters of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Season one ended with a bloody showdown, leaving survivors Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) to settle their scores among themselves.

Newcomers in Mirzapur 2

New players are joining the game this season, like Vijay Varma, Amit Sial and Priyanshu Painyuli. The trailer lives up to the audience's expectation of violence and gunfights. The star cast of the show launched the trailer in a virtual press conference, which was attended by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Harshita Gaur, among others.

Catch the trailer of magnum opus show Mirzapur 2 below:

The trailer has 32 k dislikes