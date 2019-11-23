Devendra Fadnavis is back for the second term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in on Saturday (November 23) morning with Ajit Pawar as his deputy chief minister. Meanwhile, an old tweet of Devendra Fadnavis promising never to ally with NCP surfaced online as reminders of his sharp criticism of the NCP.

"The BJP will never, never, never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in Assembly. Others were silent," Mr Fadnavis tweeted on September 26, 2014, denying taking support from the NCP to form the government.

Tweet's retweets get huge boost

His earlier tweets had a common theme - corruption of the then Congress-NCP government.

"Adarsh (housing society scam) report rejected by the cabinet. The corrupt face of Congress NCP exposed. BJP will not spare any1. We will go to legal n people's court", Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

In a major development, Devendra Fadnavis earlier this morning took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The tweet's retweets have got a huge boost after the news broke.

One user wrote, "@Dev_Fadnavis kya khayaal hai Dev babu. Hum tumko paltu bole ya tum khud bologe :P."

Another cheekily remarked: "@Dev_Fadnavis lol sir delete the tweet immediately nahi to muh dikhana mushkil ho jayega twitter par."

"In politics never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever....say never", wrote a user.

One user commented: "Ah, politics. Why do we even subscribe to Netflix when the content here is so good."

Seems like, Twitterati is also having its own fun with the recent developments in the Maharashtra government formation.

