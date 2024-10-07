Popular actor Riya Sen has been part of multiple film industries in India. Riya Sen comes from a royal background; her father Bharat Dev Varma hails from the royal family of Tripura. Riya Sen is the daughter of actor Moon Moon Sen. Riya's grandmother Suchitra Sen was also a reputed veteran actress.

Riya started her career at a very early age. Her first commercial success in her film career was with Style, a 2001 Hindi film, directed by N. Chandra. Some of her other notable films include producer Pritish Nandy's musical film, Jhankaar Beats (2003) in Hinglish, and Malayalam horror film Ananthabhadram (2005). She won the Star Guide Award as best actress for her performance in Noukadubi.

Every 90's kid remembers Riya Sen in Falguni Pathak's song Chudi Jo Khanki. The song made Riya an overnight sensation. And now, after entertaining audiences for over years, Riya Sen has made her Hollywood film debut with Highway 905. Directed by Pawan Kumar Chouhan, it is a murder mystery that was filmed on location in Long Island, New York in early 2024. Highway 905 is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime USA.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Riya Sen spoke about her Hollywood film Highway 905, which is streaming on Amazon Prime videos, the nepotism debate, how the industry has changed over the years, her journey in Bollywood and more.

Tell us about your Hollywood film "Highway 905"?

Highway 905" is a riveting murder mystery set in the beautiful locales of Long Island, New York. We filmed it earlier in 2024. The story revolves around an Indian taxi driver wrongfully accused of a shocking crime. This film is extraordinary for me as it marks my debut in American cinema, where I play the leading lady and female protagonist. I'm thrilled to be a part of such an incredible project alongside a talented cast, including David Otunga, Jose Édouardo Ramos, Idan Raz, and Pawan Kumar. Right now, you can stream "Highway 905" exclusively on Amazon Prime USA. My character is deeply entangled in the murder investigation, and she's both complex and layered, which adds a thrilling twist to the story.

You have been part of the industry for so many years; have things changed for you, or do you get scripts easily?

Offers do come my way quite often—some good, some not so great. I choose to undertake only select projects, and I find that makes me much happier and more content.

You come from a film family, and there is an ongoing debate about nepotism. What is your take on this?

Yes, nepotism exists and is quite dominant in our industry. It can be both a curse and a boon. For me personally, I've never faced it or been part of it, so I can only share my perspective as an outsider.

Does the box office number affect you?

Box office success or failure impacts everyone but to varying extents. At the end of the day, I believe that failures pave the way for future successes.

As an actor, what do you look at before signing a script?

I consider several factors: the director, the production house, the cinematographer, and, of course, the role being offered. Each element is important to me.

How do you see the changing trend of Bollywood?

Bollywood is evolving, especially with the rise of TV series. These platforms have become the go-to for some of the best actors and filmmakers in our generation. I genuinely love that change.

Is looking good taken a backseat in Bollywood, or is it still something people want to see actors in glamorous roles?

Glamorous roles will always be in demand! I see it as a compliment when I get offered roles based on my looks as well.

What's next for you?

I'm currently shooting for a new TV series in India and have a film lined up for next year. You'll know more soon!