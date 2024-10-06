And the wait is over as Salman Khan will return on Sunday night to host yet another season of Bigg Boss. The grand premier episode of Bigg Boss 18 has already been shot. Several videos and pictures from the grand premiere of BB 18 have gone viral on social media.

A photo of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya with Salman Khan has gone viral.

Aniruddhacharya took to his social media and shared a picture with Salman Khan from the set of BB.

In the photo, Aniruddhacharya was seen gifting Salman a copy of the Bhagwat Gita. The actor gracefully accepted the holy book. The actor was all smiles as he posed with the book in his hand and Aniruddhacharya by his side.

A promo of Aniruddhacharya was shared on the Instagram handle of Colors and Jio Cinema TV.

In the promo, Salman Khan introduces the contestants and spiritual guru Aniruddhacharya asks the contestants what made them take up BB and their strategy is to win the show.

Take a look

The conversation between Aniruddhacharya, Salman Khan and the contestants will leave you in splits.

In the promo, Aniruddhacharya expresses his desire to find a bride for Salman.

Let's take a view between

Aniruddhacharya: "Aap kis udesh se yaha aaye hai?" ( What is your plan in BB?)

Aniruddhacharya: "Vivaah hogaya aapka?" ( Are you married?)

Contestant: No

Aniruddhacharya: "What is your age?"

Contestant: "Bhai se chota hoon". ( I am younger than Salman Bhai).

Salman Khan: "Abhi toh bacche hai." ( He is a kid).

Aniruddhacharya : "Toh dekhna padega, ek aapke liye, ek inke liye" (I will find one for you [contestant] and one for him [Salman Khan]).

Aniruddhacharya : "Mein jo launga who bhagegi nahi". (Whoever I will get won't run away).

Salman Khan: " Humko Bhagodi chaiye.." ( I want someone to run away).

Bigg Boss 18: Contestants

As per various reports, the final list of contestants:Hemlata Sharma (Bollywood Actress), Nyra Banerjee (TV Actress), Muskan Bamne (TV Actress), Tanjinder Pal Singh Bagga (Politician), Rajat Dalal (Digital Creator), Shehzada Dhami (TV Actor), Vivian Dsena (TV Actor), Eisha Singh (TV Actress), Shrutika Raj Arjun (Actress), Chahat Pandey (TV Actress), Shilpa Shirodkar (TV and Bollywood Actress), Gunaratna Sadavarte (Advocate), Avinash Mishra (TV Actor), Alice Kaushik (TV Actress) - Sara Arfeen Khan (Actress and Arfeen Khan's Wife) - Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan's Life Coach).