Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is known for making controversial comments, is once again hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time, the veteran Telugu actor and politician has made degrading comments about two-time Oscar Award-winning musician along with all the awards.

'I don't even know who Rahman is'

"All these awards are equal to my foot. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Telugu cinema. I also heard that someone called AR Rahman won an Oscar award. I don't even know who Rahman is. I feel Bharat Ratna NTR kaligoru ki samaanam (Bharat Ratna is equal to NTR's toenail). So those awards must feel bad, not my family or my father." The Times of India quotes him as saying in a TV interview.

Boasting about his achievements and working style, Balaiyya said that he wants to finish off the shootings of his movies quickly and not like to shoot a film for years. "I like to wrap up my shootings quickly unlike that Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron who stretches shootings for years. I believe in making more movies and scoring more hits in less time. That's my style of working," he added.

Netizens Condem

His comments have come under severe criticism. Many have condemned him for not only speaking less about AR Rahman, but undermining the value of all other awards.

Hasan Basha: A.R.Rahman, even after he lost his father in his young age continued to work hard got an Oscar and got popular worldwide unlike him who is getting chances from his father's and political background, The whole world knows A.R.but nobody knows about him beyond his own state.

You are wasting your time looking his video bro...

How would he don't respect Oscar and Indian cinema awards

Leave him Sai: 2 academy awards

1 bafta award

2 Grammy awards

1 golden globes award

6 national awards

30 Filmfare awards

+ Lot of state and local awards

He can't even win one of it even in the acting category.

Useless guy balayya

gssdasan: Is he know what is acting?

Kapilan Sachchithananthan: #Balakrishna, I don't know you too. There is nothing wrong in not knowing #ARRahman, but why are you acting like a jealousy woman who compare what she has, with what others have, and forgets to enjoy the life. Everyone comes to Cinema Field to Achieve Something. Please respect! Dope Kumar: We love @arrahman not because of oscar... We love his attitude even after winning oscar... That's why he is top of all these jokers BMX broh: Who's this grumpy uncle? He looks like a senior citizen more than a senior actor

Ironically, AR Rahman had scored the background music for Balakrishna's 1993 film Nippu Ravva.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is currently working on his next project Akhanda, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film, which was scheduled for release in April-May, is delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.