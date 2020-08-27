In the recent times, people, on social media sites, have called for boycott of many Hindi films in connection with nepotism and for hurting religious sentiment issues. Now, a section of netizens have given a call to the audience to shun Yash and Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. And the reason will take you by a surprise.

Well, Prakash Raj is the reason. The makers announced the news of him joining the cast on Wednesday, 26 August. Initially, the netizens were wondering whether the versatile actor was replacing Ananth Nag, who played the role of a narrator in the first instalment.

The Reason behind the Boycott Call

Even as the hash tag - #KGFChapter2 - was trending on Twitter, a section of audience started urging people to boycott the multilingual flick. It is apparently because of his political statements and his critical comments on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prakash Raj is a strong critic of the Modi and the BJP. After his close friend and scribe Gauri Lankesh was assassinated three years ago, the actor has been targeting the saffron party at every given opportunity and has tried to expose its failures. This has been garnering a lot of hate messages for him on social media sites.

Now, the right-wing sympathisers are using this as an opportunity to target Prakash Raj.

Reactions

"If U Are True Indians And True Kannadigas Then Boycott This Film The Only Reason Is Prakash Raj #KGFChapter2, [sic]" a user writes on Twitter. The right-wing sympathisers have called him an "anti-national" and audience should boycott the Yash-starrer.

Ironically, the movie has BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash playing an important role and apparently has scenes.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel has quashed the speculations of Prakash Raj replacing Ananth Nag in KGF 2. The director has stated that the new entrant is doing a different role in the flick, but did not reveal anything about the character that he is doing in the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer.