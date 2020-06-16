Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a huge shock and unexpected wake-up call to Bollywood. As news about nepotism and ill-treatment of 'outsiders' in the industry have emerged, many big Bollywood celebs have gone into silence. The matter has reached the point that the actor's death is being investigated by the police.

Prakash Raj has now commented on the death of the young actor, expressing grief over the matter. He shared his own experience, and said that perhaps Sushant couldn't deal with the pain, he asked if the industry would learn and change.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there have been questions and debates in Bollywood over the industry's treatment of talent. Moreover, the nepotism debate has emerged again with netizens and the public pressuring Bollywood bigwigs to take responsibility. However, the actors and celebrities named have maintained silence and have asked to respect the dignity of the dead.

Still, there are many speaking about the toxicity in Bollywood and the meanness that prevails in the industry. Stars like Raveena Tandon have also spoken about the 'mean girl gang' and how the industry can end careers. Prakash Raj expressed disappointment over the news of Sushant's death and compared it to his own experience of nepotism in the industry.

The actor took to Twitter to open up, "#nepotism I have lived through this...I have survived...My wounds are deeper than my flesh...But this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn't...Will WE learn... will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die... #justasking."

He shared a video which has been making the rounds of Sushant talking about the nepotism in Bollywood, "Nepotism is there and everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can't do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen but at the same time if you deliberately don't allow the right talents to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day..."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked many bringing up huge questions we haven't quite addressed whether it's nepotism or mental health in Bollywood.