Has the Indian Premiere League started taking a toll on the Indian cricket team? Has the non-stop cricket in the last couple of months impacted the performance of Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup? Answers to these questions need to be addressed by the team management and the Board of Cricket of Control for Cricket in India following the back-to-back losses in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup.

Netizens have slammed the India team for their below-par performance in the World Cup and many blamed the Indian Premier League as the reason for the Men in Blue's dismal performance.

They accuse the players and the board of giving first priority to the IPL since it brings in big money and this has affected the Men in Blue's performance.

India had lost their first match against Pakistan last Sunday when the Men in Green beat the Men in Blue by 10 wickets. The performance had come under criticism, but the fans were hoping that Virat Kohli's side will bounce back.

Unfortunately, team India failed to improve its performance against New Zealand and lost the match by nine wickets. As a result, the Men in Blue is virtually out of the World Cup tournament.

Check Out Netizens Reaction

Bilal Ahmad: Indian players earned so much money by playing i.p.l , it doesn't matter to lose international matches.

#BanIPL #BanIPL to save Indian Cricket Team coz our players and management value money-making IPL over ICC events. Disgusting!

Gaurav Goel: It's all about "money", not "Country"

#BanIPL

Anish Singh: The 2010 T20 World Cup was also lost due to IPL, It is clear from today's performance that BCCI has not learned anything.

#BanIPL

Gaurav Mishra: Afghanistan performing better than Indian Cricket team in #T20WorldCup

Pack your bags & start preparing for IPL

@BCCI

Gyaani @imVkohli if you have some shame left then resign as Captain from all formats & don't dare again to give gyaan on any Hindu festivals!

#INDvsNZ #BanIPL

Dhamaka Investor: I think its time to #BanIPL

Players are stressed due to IPL.Its good to BAN IPL

Personal view. Not in for a debate with anyone

#INDvsNZ

Kaustav Das(কৌস্তভ দাশ)Flag of India: IPL RUINED INDIAN CRICKET.

#BanIPL

Totally a Fixed tournament IPL, with Lot of BLACK MONEY.

Arvind Dubey Flag of India: Icc world cup winning team gets 11 crore that is less than annual salary of hardik pandya half salary of kohli

So why play in these tournaments for your nation

Play ipl earn big and goto sleep

#BanIPL