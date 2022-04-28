Alien enthusiasts are perplexed as a conspiracy theorist has released footage of a disc-shaped UFO flying at high speed across the water. After releasing the footage, the conspiracy theorist also claimed that this sighting is authentic proof of alien existence on earth.

The video was released by Scott C Waring, renowned for making outrageous claims about UFO sightings.

UFO sighting in 2019 goes viral

Waring revealed that this footage was captured in 2019.

The original footage remarked that it was shot over the Firth of Forth in Scotland, and Scott was persuaded that the site was somewhere near Edinburgh's waterways.

"The UFO was coming from some smokestacks in the distance, which leads me to think the UFO was gathering data about the pollutants humans put into the air. When it shot toward the drone, it was no accident. The UFO was investigating the technology of the drone to record its tech in order to predict when humans will one day leave earth and create cities on other planets. Yes, aliens collect data and predict the future with it...and really accurately too," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The unidentified flying vehicle zooms across the seas from the bottom of the frame, appearing to be going inland.

Some fans thought they detected a clear domed feature on the disc object in a zoomed-in image and strongly contended there could be hints of extraterrestrial life.

Alien debate on

As UFO sightings have been increasing dramatically in different nooks of the globe, several netizens strongly claim that alien existence on earth is real. According to these alien enthusiasts, governments all across the world might be covering up alien existence fearing public panic.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens. He also hinted at the existence of a galactic federation where humans and aliens are members.