Social media is quite a fun place to be in. In fact, Twitter trends are at times very confusing for masses to make out, what really happened.

As we all are going through a tough phase in our lives owing to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown increasing every month all over the world. If this piece of bad news wasn't sufficient. International Business Times, brings to yet another #RipBruno trend that made Twitterati go crazy. 

The story behind Rip Bruno!

It so happened that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pet dog Bruno who had been a part of their family for 11 years breathed his last this morning, May 6. Taking to social media, Virat Kholi shared a photo of Bruno along with a heartfelt message. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," he wrote.

Twitter trends Rip Bruno

What's the new Twitter trend!

Soon after Anushka posted the news on social media Rip Bruno started to trend on Twitter. Seeing this netizen assumed it was American singer Bruno Mars and asked each other on the Twitter wall if the news of Bruno Mars is true!

Who is Bruno Mars?

Peter Gene Hernandez known professionally as Bruno Mars, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, and dancer.

Later it was clear that Bruno Mars is 'Alive' and Virat Kohli and Anushka's dog 'Bruno' has passed away and its Viruksha's dog Bruno that is trending!

not Bruno Mars
Bruno

 Check out some of the concerns and Tweets surrounding the curious case of RIP Bruno!

If this wasn't enough, Bruno Mars fans had a mini heart attack after seeing the Twitter trend #RipBruno!

check out some of the hilarious tweets by Bruno Mars fans!

♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️

Rest in peace Bruno! (The dog)