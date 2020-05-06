Social media is quite a fun place to be in. In fact, Twitter trends are at times very confusing for masses to make out, what really happened.

As we all are going through a tough phase in our lives owing to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown increasing every month all over the world. If this piece of bad news wasn't sufficient. International Business Times, brings to yet another #RipBruno trend that made Twitterati go crazy.

The story behind Rip Bruno!

It so happened that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pet dog Bruno who had been a part of their family for 11 years breathed his last this morning, May 6. Taking to social media, Virat Kholi shared a photo of Bruno along with a heartfelt message. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," he wrote.

What's the new Twitter trend!

Soon after Anushka posted the news on social media Rip Bruno started to trend on Twitter. Seeing this netizen assumed it was American singer Bruno Mars and asked each other on the Twitter wall if the news of Bruno Mars is true!

Who is Bruno Mars?

Peter Gene Hernandez known professionally as Bruno Mars, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, and dancer.

Later it was clear that Bruno Mars is 'Alive' and Virat Kohli and Anushka's dog 'Bruno' has passed away and its Viruksha's dog Bruno that is trending!

Check out some of the concerns and Tweets surrounding the curious case of RIP Bruno!

DAMN YOU TWITTER. RIP BRUNO TRENDING GAVE ME A LIL HEART ATTACK. @BrunoMars came to my mind. Ugh! pic.twitter.com/agyt9Acs1X — Surbhi Sharma (@GrillCheese46) May 6, 2020

BITCH I SAW RIP bruno TRENDING SO I THOUGHT BRUNO MARS DIED BUT APPAREBTLY ITS VIRAT KOHLI'S DOG BRUNO WHO DIED I- — Kat⁷ ⟭⟬ ? (@hereforbtxs) May 6, 2020

RIP Bruno was trending... I almost got little heart attack pic.twitter.com/MGgouGTxK6 — A V I C H E Q U E (@avicheque) May 6, 2020

RIP Bruno ??



You graced the life of my jaan #ViratKohli for about 11 years !!



Thanks for each and every time when my love enjoyed and smiled because of you, you didn't made him smile, you made billions smile with that smile???



Thnx for coming in @imVkohli 's life ?? pic.twitter.com/uvwVt8k68V — Biggest Virat?fan -parmeet (@ImVk5fan) May 6, 2020

Not indians giving me a mini heart attack by trending RIP Bruno.. pic.twitter.com/CGI73uw5Zr — Jakey (@jakeluvsmiles) May 6, 2020

If this wasn't enough, Bruno Mars fans had a mini heart attack after seeing the Twitter trend #RipBruno!

check out some of the hilarious tweets by Bruno Mars fans!

RIP Bruno trending on Twitter



Meanwhile Bruno Mars fans :- pic.twitter.com/ALLh9APu8W — ShreyansH (@iamshr3yansh) May 6, 2020

Are you kidding me!

RIP Bruno ? Seriously?

I had a mini heart attack thinking it's Bruno Mars ? — Nikhil D (@ChiiYaar) May 6, 2020

RIP Bruno is trending... I almost got little heart attack

I thought Bruno Mars died but apparently its virat kohli’s dog bruno who died...xD pic.twitter.com/kcCtSdFMO0 — ???.??????_????? (@rkn_here) May 6, 2020

Rest in peace Bruno! (The dog)