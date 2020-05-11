The country is still struggling under the weight of coronavirus. Of all the states, Maharashtra has seen the maximum spread and the most number of cases. In such a time, it's difficult to tell how things will go, and some morale-boosting is undoubtedly necessary.

Celebrities since yesterday have been changing their display pictures on social media showing their solidarity and support to the Maharashtra Police and government. Now, netizens are asking if this PR stunt is even necessary.

Twitterati calls celebrities changing display pics a PR stunt

The lockdown has gotten to everybody. But the situation still remains dicey. Maharashtra has been the worst-hit in India reporting the highest number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country. Bollywood celebrities have been very supportive of the government from the start.

Actors have been showing solidarity, participating in trying to defuse the situation, have been spreading awareness and have even contributed financially to the fight against the highly contagious virus. Now, as certain parts of the country slowly inch back to normalcy, Maharashtra is fighting an uphill battle in containing the virus.

In a new move, celebrities have all been changing their display pictures to that of the Maharashtra Police to show support and applaud the administration for the steps they've taken to keep the state safe. Actors including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and many others have all shown support.

I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra police @DGPMaharashtra.

Thank u to @AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice for relentless efforts in the face of this adversity. Very grateful to doctors, medical staff, health workers who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/u8Rq7RWjr5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 10, 2020

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour. ?? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2020

Everyday I hear incidents of bravery of our frontline workers who are putting fear & exhaustion aside and putting us first. One such hero is our Maharashtra Police, I’m changing my DP to theirs as a mark of respect.Join in, together let’s say #DilSeSalute to them??@DGPMaharashtra — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020

This stirred up some criticism online when netizens asked whether this was just a PR stunt and whether celebrities have turned into mouthpieces for the government. Many believe to applaud the administration the situation on the ground should be worthy of praise. While morale-boosting is necessary, there needs to be changed to reflect that as well, the citizenry feels.

Wow Maharashtra police paying all celebs in this corona pandemic even though Maharashtra is worst performing state right now. ???????? — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) May 10, 2020

Maharashtra government is surviving because of PR & Maharashtra police is the best because of Bollywood. — Ayushi Agarwal (@iiiushiii) May 10, 2020

Another PR stunt by @OfficeofUT . I hope he and his failures didn't hide behind Maharashtra police pic.twitter.com/NhbTADksg9 — my name is sanghi (@bagga_daku) May 10, 2020

Maharashtra Police trending , i thought they did something big.....turned out to be another PR activity ? by @OfficeofUT . And haven’t seen the CM on ground in last 2 months. What a waste of taxpayers money and our votes too ? — Madhavi Dutta (@MadhaviDutta) May 10, 2020

Didn't expected this from you..... Yeah the same great Maharashtra police who failed in saving lives of 'those saadhus'...btw its another paid PR stunt done earlier by Urvashi rautela , Arjun kapoor etc. https://t.co/0WkVAouFhz — Ankit K Verma (@AnkitKVerma2) May 11, 2020

Did you guys notice? Maharashtra police PR has asked all celebs to keep their logo as dp?

Alag bakchodi chal rahi hai inki — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) May 10, 2020

Another PR stunt by Maharashtra Govt ??



Guys all the state police force are working hard so please don't appreciate only Maharashtra police. Don't know how much public money are being spent on same.



Only @sachin_rt has mentioned all the police forces of India. Thank You ? pic.twitter.com/EwxLLEOeQe — Richa Goyal (@IamRichaGoyal) May 10, 2020

Perhaps we need a bit of both, morale and change in the right direction.