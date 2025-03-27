Vaani Kapoor has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time but that has never stopped her from interacting with her fans. The 'Befikre' actress has an active fan base and also a great social media following. She keeps her social media followers engaged by sharing bits and pieces of her life and is quite active on all social media platforms. Every now and then, she shares pictures of herself that garner a lot of reactions. However, her recent picture has become the talk of the town, especially because she resembles popular actress Katrina Kaif in it.

On Wednesday, Vaani took to her official Instagram account to share a smiley selfie of herself in an ethnic ensemble. The actress was seen sporting a peach-colored Indian outfit, which had floral embroidery done on it. She had very little make-up on, but the small black bindi and the rosy-tinted lips took the look to a whole other league. Vaani posted the picture with the caption, "Smiling through the little things." However, fans simply could not get past the fact that Vaani resembled Katrina in the picture.

While fans complimented Vaani for looking pretty and radiant, netizens were obsessed with how much she looked like Katrina. Amidst all the compliments, several comments reminded Vaani that she resembled Katrina way too much.

A comment on her Instagram comment section read, "1 sec I thought she is Katrina kaif", while another said, "Looking like Katrina Kaif."

This was not it; a Reddit discourse was started on this picture with the caption "The Katrinafication of Vaani Kapoor." The term 'Katrinafication' has also been used for Vicky Kaushal especially when the song 'Tauba Tauba' was released and went viral in absolutely no time.

Going back to the Reddit post, a comment on it read, "OMG, she does look like Katrina in this pic. Such an apt title!" while another read, "It is not the same Vaani Kapoor who debuted".

A netizen wrote, "The incessant need to ruin a pretty face. I'll never understand" while another read, "Her face is continuously changing".

A Reddit user also called Vaani "Unrecognizable."