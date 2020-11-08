Netflix's The Witcher season 2 filming is again put on hold following multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

Henry Cavill's fantasy drama was supposed to be released in early 2021, but now it looks like the premiere date will now be pushed again.

Earlier in March, Netflix halted the production on The Witcher for two weeks -- making it the very first major TV show produced in the UK to be grounded because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Then actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive back in March, resulting in some more delay. As per the latest report from Deadline, a total of four positive cases have surfaced on one single day.

Netflix will now carry out COVID-19 testing for everyone involved in the show's filming. The outlet has confirmed that Henry Cavill and other lead stars are not among the positives.

Impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry:

Several big and small industries, including the film industry, got affected due to the ongoing pandemic. Several big-budget movies couldn't get a theatrical release because the cinemas remained shut down for a very long stretch. Movies like Mulan, Top Gun, and James Bond had to push back the release because of the increase in cases worldwide.

As of now, Netflix has not yet announced when they will resume the filming of The Witcher season 2. But this is not the first time when the forthcoming Witcher's season got affected by COVID-19. Actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen had to leave his role as Eskel after he tested corona positive. The only good thing that has happened with this delay is some massive script changes to improve the story's overall narrative structure.

What to expect from The Witcher season 2?

The Witcher season 2's official logline is as follows: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

From the above description, it looks like fans will see some of Ciri's training under Vesemir.