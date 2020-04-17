With everyone self-quarantining themselves, Netflix has decided to amp the game. The giant OTT platform has now officially entered into the dating show, titled Too Hot to Handle. Check out some of the most shocking details of the show.

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is going to debut on April 17 and it is being stated as one of the sexiest dating shows of all time. The reality series follows ten young singles from around the world who come together in a tropical paradise to spend the best erotic summer of their lives. However, things become very interesting when they hear shocking rules.

As per the show's rules, these ten singles are not allowed to have any form of intimate relationship with each other if they want to win a whopping $100,000 grand prize. With every mistake they will do, the prize money will go down.

Gorgeous singles meet and mingle

"On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they'll have to give up sex," reads the official description.

There is one more unique concept in the show — the show is entirely overseen by an Alexa-Esque robot who sees everything that makes it impossible for anyone involved in the show to have some causal fling with each other.

There is a deep-rooted meaning behind this show. Many are speculating that since these days relationship has become very casual, Netflix is trying to connect people on an emotional level.

The cast of Too Hot to Handle includes — David Birtwistle, Harry Jowsey, Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago, Haley Cureton, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Kelechi Dyke, Sharron Townsend, and Matthew Smith, via Cosmopolitan.

You can watch the trailer below:

In the above trailer, you can hear contestants talking about physical intimacy.

"It's not easy to go an extended period of time without any sexual release," says one contestant in the trailer.

"It's time for growth," says another.

"What kind of growth are you talking about, bro?" another contestant jokes with him.

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle can be the next big thing when it comes to reality shows. You can stream all the episodes of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix from April 17.