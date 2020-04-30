Netflix users will soon get to see a brand new TV show that reflects the quarantine lives we are all living these due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The new show is called Social Distance and will be developed by Jenji Kohan.

COVID-19 has surely changed the way we all lived our lives. The pandemic has affected businesses from all the fronts. Due to the effects of the virus, millions of people are forced to work from home as going outside is practically not possible. Keeping that in mind, streaming giant Netflix has taken a show that will be produced virtually.

The actors of Social Distance TV show will film themselves from their own homes. Orange Is the New Black director Diego Velasco has directed the entire cast via a remote video feed. Not only this, all the writers of the show even conducted their work virtually.

While talking about Social Distance, the producers of the show told to Deadline that their job as storytellers is to reflect the reality as to what is happening all around us. As per them, everyone is living in this "bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance."

The producers went to add that they have been inspired to create an anthology series that tells the stories about the current moment everyone is going through.

The upcoming Social Distance TV show will tell the stories that reflect the experience everyone is having due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another," they added in the statement.

Virtual Movie Making:

Due to the Coronavirus, many documentaries and reunions are being developed by several creative artists from around the world. NBC even filmed a reunion episode of Parks and Creations virtually.

In addition to this, the producers of The Office are even planning to make a show where everyone is working form their own homes.

If this lockdown keeps going on then visual movie making will become our next reality. Apart from documentaries and reunions, the internet is filled with many short films where the creative teams came together virtually and created short films.