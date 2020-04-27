Every category on Netflix is assigned a code. Whenever you click on some genre or a particular category of TV shows, the URL changes and it displays a particular code. What many users do not realize that there is a list of those hidden Netflix codes that will let you access a wide range of movies that are not categorized on the home page.
On Netflix's main page, you will find movie genres like Comedy, Action, Fantasy, Sci-fi, Horror, Standup Comedy, and others. At the same time, there is a wide stack that offers shows like European Crime-Drama, Academy Award-winning Movies, and others. However, there are other genres like psychological movies, serial killer movies, mind-bending movies, and others hidden from the list.
To access the following codes, you will need to go to your browser and type the Netflix URL link followed by the code. All you have to do then is to click enter and you will be welcomed by hundreds and thousands of movies you never knew existed on the biggest OTT platform in the world.
Following are the codes that you have to write in the URL to access Netflix's hidden content:
Action & Adventure 1365
- Military action & adventure 2125
- Action comedies 43040
- Spy action & adventure 10702
- Crime action & adventure 9584
- Action sf & fantasy 1568
- Action thrillers 43048
- Asian action movies 77232
- Adventures 7442
- Comic book and superhero movies 10118
- Martial arts movies 8985
- Foreign action & adventure 11828
- Westerns 7700
- Hijacking movies 20541
- Classic Action & Adventure 46576
Classic Movies 31574
- Classic action & adventure 46576
- Classic comedies 31694
- Classic dramas 29809
- Classic musical comedy 32392
- Classic romantic movies 31273
- Classic SF & fantasy 47147
- Classic thrillers 46588
- Classic war movies 48744
- Classic TV shows 46553
- Classic westerns 47465
- Film Noir 7687
- Epics 52858
- Silent Movies 53310
Comedies 6548
- Animes comedies 9302
- Slapstick comedies 10256
- Horror comedies 89585
- Dark comedies 869
- Musicals comedies 13335
- Political comedies 2700
- Sports comedies 5286
- Foreign Comedies 4426
- Late Night Comedies 1402
- Mockumentaries 26
- Screwball Comedies 9702
- Stand-up Comedy 11559
- Teen Comedies 3519
- Satires 4922
- Romantic Comedies 5475
Dramas 5763
- Biographical dramas 3179
- Dramas based on books 4961
- Dramas based on real-life 3653
- LGBT Dramas 500
- Crime dramas 6889
- Political Dramas 6616
- Romantical dramas 1255
- Social issues dramas 3947
- Army dramas 11
- Sports dramas 7243
- Showbiz dramas 5012
Horror movies 8711
- Deep-sea horror movies 45028
- Vampire horror movies 75804
- Werewolf horror movies 75930
- Zombie horror movies 75405
- Satanic stories 6998
- Teen screams 52147
- Supernatural horror movies 42023
- Slasher and serial killer movies 8646
- Monster movies 947
- Horror comedy 89585
- Foreign horror movies 8654
- Cult horror movies 10944
Romantic movies 8883
- Romantic Comedies 5475
- Romantic favorites 502675
- Romantic foreign movies 7153
- Steamy romantic movies 35800
- Quirky romance 36103
- Romantic independent movies 9916
- Romantic dramas 1255
- Classic romantic movies 31273
Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1492
- Alien Sci-Fi 3327
- Sci-Fi adventure 6926
- Sci-Fi dramas 3916
- Sci-Fi thrillers 11014
- Action Sci-Fi & fantasy 1568
- Classic Sci-Fi & fantasy 47147
- Cult Sci-Fi & fantasy 4734
- Fantasy movies 9744
- Sci-Fi horror movies 1694
- Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy 6485
Sports movies 4370
- Martial arts movies 8985
- Baseball movies 12339
- Basketball movies 12762
- Martial arts, boxing & wrestling 6695
- Soccer movies 12549
- Football movies 12803
- Sports comedies 5286
- Sports documentaries 180
- Sports dramas 7243
- Boxing movies 12443
- Sports & Fitness 9327
Thrillers 8933
- Spy thrillers 9147
- Crime thrillers 10499
- Political thrillers 10504
- Psychological thrillers 5505
- Sci-Fi thrillers 11014
- Steamy thrillers 972
- Action thrillers 43048
- Classic thrillers 46588
- Foreign thrillers 10306
- Independent thrillers 3269
- Gangster movies 31851
- Mysteries 9994
- Supernatural thrillers 11140
TV Show 83
- Food & travel 72436
- Science & Nature 52780
- British TV Shows 52117
- Classic TV shows 46553
- Crime TV shows 26146
- Cult TV shows 74652
- Kids' TV 27346
- Korean TV shows 67879
- Miniseries 4814
- Military TV shows 25804
- TV action & adventure 10673
- TV comedies 10375
- TV documentaries 10105
- TV dramas 11714
- TV horror 83059
- TV mysteries 4366
- TV Sci-Fi & fantasy 1372
- Reality TV 9833
Children & family movies 783
- Disney 67673
- Education for kids 10659
- Movies based on children's books 10056
- Family features 51056
- TV cartoons 11177
- Kids' TV 27346
- Kids Music 52843
- Animal tales 5507
Independent movies 7077
- Independent action & adventure 11804
- Independent comedies 4195
- Independent dramas 384
- Romantic independent movies 9916
- Independent thrillers 3269
- Experimental movies 11079
Foreign movies 7462
- Foreign action & adventure 11828
- Classic Foreign Movies 32473
- Foreign comedies 4426
- Foreign documentaries 5161
- Foreign dramas 2150
- Foreign gay & lesbian Movies 8243
- Foreign horror movies 8654
- Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy 6485
- Foreign thrillers 10306
- Romantic foreign movies 7153
- Asian action movies 77232
- German movies 58886
- Latin American movies 1613
- African Movies 3761
- British movies 10757
- Australian movies 5230
- Belgian movies 262
- Chinese movies 3960
- Korean movies 5685
- Spanish movies 58741
- French movies 58807
- Greek movies 61115
- Indian movies 10463
- Irish movies 58750
- Italian Movies 8221
- Japanese movies 10398
- Dutch movies 10606
- New Zealand movies 63782
- Russian movies 11567
- Scandinavian movies 9292
- Middle Eastern movies 5875
- Southeast Asian Movies 9196
- Eastern European movies 5254
- Turkish movies 1133133
Music 1701
- World music concerts 2856
- Rock & pop Concerts 3278
- Urban & dance concerts 9472
- Kids music 52843
- Country & western/folk 1105
- Jazz & easy listening 10271
- Latin music 10741
- Musicals 13335
- Classic musicals 32392
- Disney musicals 59433
- Showbiz musicals 13573
- Stage musicals 55774
Christmas
- Family-friendly Christmas films 1394522
- Feel-good Christmas children & family films 1475066
- Romantic Christmas films 1394527
- Christmas children & family films 1474017
- Christmas children & family films for ages 5 to 7 1477201
- Christmas children & family films for ages 8 to 10 1477204
- Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12 1477206
- Goofy Christmas children & family films 1475071
- Christmas children & family films from the 1990s 1476024
- British Christmas children & family Films 1527064
- European Christmas children & family films 1527063
- Canadian Christmas children & family films 1721544
- Christmas children & family films from the 1990s 147602
Others
- Art House Movies 29764
- Epics 52858
- Gangster movies 31851
- Fantasy movies 9744
- Film noir 7687
- Experimental movies 11079
- Faith & spirituality movies 52804
- Satanic stories 6998
- Satires 4922
- Stand-up comedies 11559
It should be noted here that there are several such codes that are not available for Netflix India but it will give you a chance to explore several movies and TV shows you once thought are not available on Netflix during the COVID-19 lockdown.