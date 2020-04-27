Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, millions of viewers have opted to watch shows and movies on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, HotStar, Voot, and Netflix. Netflix offers a wide range of shows and movies from around the world but it has a secret code that lets you access some hidden gems.

Every category on Netflix is assigned a code. Whenever you click on some genre or a particular category of TV shows, the URL changes and it displays a particular code. What many users do not realize that there is a list of those hidden Netflix codes that will let you access a wide range of movies that are not categorized on the home page.

On Netflix's main page, you will find movie genres like Comedy, Action, Fantasy, Sci-fi, Horror, Standup Comedy, and others. At the same time, there is a wide stack that offers shows like European Crime-Drama, Academy Award-winning Movies, and others. However, there are other genres like psychological movies, serial killer movies, mind-bending movies, and others hidden from the list.

To access the following codes, you will need to go to your browser and type the Netflix URL link followed by the code. All you have to do then is to click enter and you will be welcomed by hundreds and thousands of movies you never knew existed on the biggest OTT platform in the world.

Following are the codes that you have to write in the URL to access Netflix's hidden content:

Action & Adventure 1365

Military action & adventure 2125

Action comedies 43040

Spy action & adventure 10702

Crime action & adventure 9584

Action sf & fantasy 1568

Action thrillers 43048

Asian action movies 77232

Adventures 7442

Comic book and superhero movies 10118

Martial arts movies 8985

Foreign action & adventure 11828

Westerns 7700

Hijacking movies 20541

Classic Movies 31574

Classic comedies 31694

Classic dramas 29809

Classic musical comedy 32392

Classic romantic movies 31273

Classic SF & fantasy 47147

Classic thrillers 46588

Classic war movies 48744

Classic TV shows 46553

Classic westerns 47465

Film Noir 7687

Epics 52858

Silent Movies 53310

Comedies 6548

Animes comedies 9302

Slapstick comedies 10256

Horror comedies 89585

Dark comedies 869

Musicals comedies 13335

Political comedies 2700

Sports comedies 5286

Foreign Comedies 4426

Late Night Comedies 1402

Mockumentaries 26

Screwball Comedies 9702

Stand-up Comedy 11559

Teen Comedies 3519

Satires 4922

Romantic Comedies 5475

Dramas 5763

Biographical dramas 3179

Dramas based on books 4961

Dramas based on real-life 3653

LGBT Dramas 500

Crime dramas 6889

Political Dramas 6616

Romantical dramas 1255

Social issues dramas 3947

Army dramas 11

Sports dramas 7243

Showbiz dramas 5012

Horror movies 8711

Deep-sea horror movies 45028

Vampire horror movies 75804

Werewolf horror movies 75930

Zombie horror movies 75405

Satanic stories 6998

Teen screams 52147

Supernatural horror movies 42023

Slasher and serial killer movies 8646

Monster movies 947

Foreign horror movies 8654

Cult horror movies 10944

Romantic movies 8883

Romantic favorites 502675

Romantic foreign movies 7153

Steamy romantic movies 35800

Quirky romance 36103

Romantic independent movies 9916

Romantic dramas 1255

Classic romantic movies 31273

Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1492

Alien Sci-Fi 3327

Sci-Fi adventure 6926

Sci-Fi dramas 3916

Sci-Fi thrillers 11014

Action Sci-Fi & fantasy 1568

Classic Sci-Fi & fantasy 47147

Cult Sci-Fi & fantasy 4734

Fantasy movies 9744

Sci-Fi horror movies 1694

Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy 6485

Sports movies 4370

Martial arts movies 8985

Baseball movies 12339

Basketball movies 12762

Martial arts, boxing & wrestling 6695

Soccer movies 12549

Football movies 12803

Sports comedies 5286

Sports documentaries 180

Sports dramas 7243

Boxing movies 12443

Sports & Fitness 9327

Thrillers 8933

Spy thrillers 9147

Crime thrillers 10499

Political thrillers 10504

Psychological thrillers 5505

Sci-Fi thrillers 11014

Steamy thrillers 972

Action thrillers 43048

Classic thrillers 46588

Foreign thrillers 10306

Independent thrillers 3269

Gangster movies 31851

Mysteries 9994

Supernatural thrillers 11140

TV Show 83

Food & travel 72436

Science & Nature 52780

British TV Shows 52117

Classic TV shows 46553

Crime TV shows 26146

Cult TV shows 74652

Kids' TV 27346

Korean TV shows 67879

Miniseries 4814

Military TV shows 25804

TV action & adventure 10673

TV comedies 10375

TV documentaries 10105

TV dramas 11714

TV horror 83059

TV mysteries 4366

TV Sci-Fi & fantasy 1372

Reality TV 9833

Children & family movies 783

Disney 67673

Education for kids 10659

Movies based on children's books 10056

Family features 51056

TV cartoons 11177

Kids' TV 27346

Kids Music 52843

Animal tales 5507

Independent movies 7077

Independent action & adventure 11804

Independent comedies 4195

Independent dramas 384

Romantic independent movies 9916

Independent thrillers 3269

Experimental movies 11079

Foreign movies 7462

Foreign action & adventure 11828

Classic Foreign Movies 32473

Foreign comedies 4426

Foreign documentaries 5161

Foreign dramas 2150

Foreign gay & lesbian Movies 8243

Foreign horror movies 8654

Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy 6485

Foreign thrillers 10306

Romantic foreign movies 7153

Asian action movies 77232

German movies 58886

Latin American movies 1613

African Movies 3761

British movies 10757

Australian movies 5230

Belgian movies 262

Chinese movies 3960

Korean movies 5685

Spanish movies 58741

French movies 58807

Greek movies 61115

Indian movies 10463

Irish movies 58750

Italian Movies 8221

Japanese movies 10398

Dutch movies 10606

New Zealand movies 63782

Russian movies 11567

Scandinavian movies 9292

Middle Eastern movies 5875

Southeast Asian Movies 9196

Eastern European movies 5254

Turkish movies 1133133

Music 1701

World music concerts 2856

Rock & pop Concerts 3278

Urban & dance concerts 9472

Kids music 52843

Country & western/folk 1105

Jazz & easy listening 10271

Latin music 10741

Musicals 13335

Classic musicals 32392

Disney musicals 59433

Showbiz musicals 13573

Stage musicals 55774

Christmas

Family-friendly Christmas films 1394522

Feel-good Christmas children & family films 1475066

Romantic Christmas films 1394527

Christmas children & family films 1474017

Christmas children & family films for ages 5 to 7 1477201

Christmas children & family films for ages 8 to 10 1477204

Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12 1477206

Goofy Christmas children & family films 1475071

Christmas children & family films from the 1990s 1476024

British Christmas children & family Films 1527064

European Christmas children & family films 1527063

Canadian Christmas children & family films 1721544

Others

Art House Movies 29764

Epics 52858

Gangster movies 31851

Fantasy movies 9744

Film noir 7687

Experimental movies 11079

Faith & spirituality movies 52804

Satanic stories 6998

Satires 4922

Stand-up comedies 11559

It should be noted here that there are several such codes that are not available for Netflix India but it will give you a chance to explore several movies and TV shows you once thought are not available on Netflix during the COVID-19 lockdown.