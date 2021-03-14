Netflix's Bird Box producers Dylan Clark (The Batman) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), have collaborated for a spin-off film of the sensational film, Bird Box, but it will also have a distinctly Spanish touch.

Writer-directors will be Spanish duo Alex and David Pastor, best known for the 2020 Netflix thriller The Occupant will be a part of this series.

Producing for Spanish outfit Nostromo Pictures will be Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls, producers of The Occupant and Spanish hit The Invisible Guest. Adrian Guerra is also popular for being the producer of Ryan Reynolds box office success film Buried.

Due to start production towards the end of this year in Spain

The Spanish version of the Bird Box spin-off has not been given a title yet. For now, it will be in its writing phase with David Kosse's local-language slate on Netflix. It is due to start production towards the end of this year in Spain. The cast of the film is yet to be sorted.

This could be the first multi-lingual spin-off. The original directors of the Bird Box, mainly Ainsley Davies Chris Morgan Productions, Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions, and filmmaker Susanne Bier, have joined the team as executive producers.

The post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box had been a massive hit in 2018 amid a lot of controversies. Oscar award-winning actress, Sandra Bullock had essayed the role of a mother who tried to protect herself and two children from entities that pushed people who look at them to suicide. As per reports on Netflix, which were released earlier, Bird Box had gained a viewership of 89 million within its first four weeks of release. It is the second-most ever watched original content of Netflix.

There had been talks about possible sequences since then.