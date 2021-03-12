In a recent interview, Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner opened up about how her children have handled growing up famous parents who were always surrounded by shutterbugs. The 13 Going On 30 actress has not been secretive about living with endless paparazzi attention surrounding her family. But that affected her children. She now has very few family photos since her kids were traumatized by cameras and feared the devices when they were younger.

During the interview when she was asked how paparazzi attention impacted her children son Samuel, and daughters Seraphina, and Violet, Garner said, "We'll have to ask them when they're older."

"When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is. I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together," she shared.

Garner, while talking about her eldest daughter, Violet, she said, "She stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn't say her R's right, and she said: 'We didn't ask for this. We don't want these cameras, they're scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it's hard to feel like a kid when you're being chased.' "

Jennifer Garner, who shares her kids with her former husband Ben Affleck, said that the constant cameras following them puts so much anxiety in her little family.

"I'd go do a school run and it'd be 15 cars going with me. I never had a day without them, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man's truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they'd swarm," she shared.