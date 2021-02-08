Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of the Netflix film Don't Look during the shoot of the film. The report which was published on Entertainment Weekly had started garnering attention on social media.

According to the report, director Adam Mc Kay had been shooting overnight in Brockton, Mass, when the Silver Lining Playbook actress had been hit by flying debris from a special effects explosion. She was hit with the fragments after a trash can had gone through a window before the actress had left the area and she was seen holding her face. The filming was put on hold for the day as she was unable to continue with her performance after the injury.

The representatives of Jennifer Lawrence has not made any comments on her accident. Earlier, in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence had slipped and fallen down when she had gone on stage to collect her Oscar award. Later, she addressed that embarrassing incident during her Oscar acceptance speech.

The Netflix film, where Adam McKay has also written the screenplay, features contains most of the A-listers of Hollywood such as Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley.

Details of the plot have not been shared by Netflix or the director. According to various reports, it is based on two astronomers who decide to start a media tour to alert the people of the planet about an asteroid whose arrival on Earth might lead to the destruction of the planet.